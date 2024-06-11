Ed Slott's "The Retirement Savings Time Bomb Ticks Louder" Now Available for Purchase

America's IRA Expert Releases New Best-Selling Retirement Planning Book That Includes Secure Act 2.0 Updates; Hosts Live Virtual Book Launch Party in Celebration

NEW YORK, June 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ed Slott, CPA, the nationally recognized IRA Expert, founder of Ed Slott and Company, LLC and creator of irahelp.com , announces his new book "The Retirement Savings Time Bomb Ticks Louder" is now available. The book has been highly anticipated by consumers and financial industry professionals alike and has already achieved best-seller status in the retirement planning category on Amazon prior to its June 11 publication date. The book is now available for purchase through all major retailers as detailed on irahelp.com/timebomb.

In celebration of the book's publication, Slott is hosting a live, virtual book launch party at 6:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday, June 11. The public is encouraged to attend the event that will feature an author Q&A with special guest Joe Saul-Sehy, creator and co-host of the award-winning "Stacking Benjamins" podcast. To attend the live event, visit irahelp.com/launchparty.

"Whether your retirement dreams are five years away or fifty— the single greatest threat standing in your way is taxes," said Ed Slott, CPA, founder of Ed Slott and Company, LLC and creator of irahelp.com. "With untaxed retirement accounts likely to become your largest asset, you face an explosive landscape of costly tax traps, penalties, and a complex maze of rules when the time comes to tap into those savings. I am proud to be releasing my latest book which aims to help more Americans avoid unnecessary tax landmines and defuse the latest threats to retirement savings accounts."

"The Retirement Savings Time Bomb Ticks Louder" is the ultimate guide to reclaiming control of your financial future and keeping more of your money—no matter what Congress comes up with next. With fully up-to-date information, including SECURE Act 2.0, this book provides an easy-to-follow plan that is an entertaining and informative must-read for any American with a retirement savings account.

"Why pay more in taxes than absolutely necessary?" continued Slott. "As the retirement planning landscape continues to evolve, it can be difficult for Americans to stay on top of the ever-changing laws surrounding retirement and ensure they aren't paying unnecessary taxes. Especially since the SECURE Act 2.0 was signed into law at the end of 2022, there are crucial moves and considerations retirement savers need to be aware of—and this book provides the clarity millions of Americans need."

Coming off Slott's last best-selling book, published in 2021, this new book provides readers with fully up-to-date content, including the most important retirement planning information to know since the SECURE Act 2.0 became law. From the new delayed required minimum distribution (RMD) age to more penalty-free early withdrawals to new RMD requirements for inherited IRAs, readers will gain the knowledge they need to navigate today's retirement planning landscape with confidence.

As a professional speaker, best-selling author and television personality, Slott is known for his unparalleled ability to turn advanced tax strategies into understandable, actionable and entertaining advice. He regularly presents on IRA and estate planning tax strategies at both consumer events and conferences for financial advisors, insurance professionals, accountants and attorneys. His firm, Ed Slott and Company, LLC, is the nation's leading provider of accurate, timely IRA expertise and analysis, helping navigate through the distribution phase of retirement. Additional content resources, including "The Slott Report" blog, are available at irahelp.com, along with a "Find an Advisor" tool for personalized advice from specialized trained members of Ed Slott's Elite IRA Advisor GroupSM, an ongoing study group of approximately 500 of the nation's top financial professionals who are dedicated to the mastery of advanced retirement account and tax planning laws and strategies. To find a member in your area, visit irahelp.com/find-an-advisor .

To order the book, visit irahelp.com/timebomb .

ABOUT "THE RETIREMENT SAVINGS TIME BOMB TICKS LOUDER"

