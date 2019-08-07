Ed Tech Company Smartcare Acquires Preschool2me

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SmartcareOS, LLC announces its acquisition of Preschool2me to expand its technology offerings to the early education and child care market.

The acquisition of Preschool2me by Smartcare creates a powerhouse of child care management software, providing a turnkey solution for every customer. The integrated software system will allow child care facilities to continue using Preschool2me with its outstanding parent engagement tools. It also gives a fresh opportunity to link with Smartcare for streamlined operations in a single, efficient, and powerful platform.

Founded in 2014, Smartcare created a cohesive child care center management platform for attendance, billing, payments processing, and parent communication. Parents access information via an Android or Apple app. Smartcare has over 2,000 centers in its portfolio with several large agencies offering shared services programs to providers.

The acquisition of Preschool2me meets the Smartcare vision of ultimately creating a suite of solutions that addresses the various needs of different users at child care centers. Our existing platform helps center directors manage their center. The addition of the Preschool2me program strengthens our classroom management offering.

Chief Executive Officer, Matt Knapp, notes: "Not only does Preschool2me deepen our product offering, it brings a healthy client base into our business. It also meets our goal of expanding into additional markets that need attendance tracking and payment processing."

The founder of Preschool2me, Kapil Rajurkar, is excited about joining Smartcare and sees it as a win for both companies. "Preschool2me software has focused on connecting parents and childcare providers through digital daily reports, photos, and messages. Now our partnership with Smartcare will bring us closer to a fully integrated solution for child care centers."

Smartcare is a privately held technology company based in Las Vegas, Nevada. Smartcare provides cloud-based software and training for effective childcare center management and financial sustainability. We help schools work smarter, not harder. To learn more, visit www.smartcare.com.

If you would like more information about this news, please call James Armijo, Smartcare's Chief Operating Officer, or email: james@smartcare.com

Contact: James Armijo, Smartcare Phone: (805) 720-4156 Email: james@smartcare.com

SOURCE Smartcare

