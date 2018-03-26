Ed Tech Entrepreneur Ray Henderson Appointed to Nobel Learning Communities, Inc.'s Board of Directors

Henderson's appointment to the board further supports the company's mission to integrate digital technology into every aspect of its students' educational experience – from communication and instruction to curriculum content. NLCI emphasizes the importance of 21st century skills, with technology-rich classrooms that encourage collaboration, innovation and problem solving.

Henderson's leadership experience in the education industry includes curriculum development, education technology innovation, general management and thought leadership. He was among the first to recognize the potential for print to digital transformation in the publishing industry and developed new models for integrated products that have become widespread. He was an early observer of the need for learning systems integration and helped create IMS Global, the education technology standards organization. Henderson, who is based in Indianapolis, has helped build organizations that have delivered innovative and highly scaled new products for improvements in personalized learning, instructional and administrative workflows, and parental insight into learner development. Today, he's developing promising companies through his advisory firm, Lessons Learned Ventures, LLC.

"Amidst the changing landscape of educational delivery opportunities, it's great to add Ray's experience and perspective to our board of directors," commented George Bernstein, chief executive officer for Nobel Learning Communities. "Ray clearly strengthens our experience in education technology and personalized learning, and will help us sustain our drive to continuously innovate and adapt our offerings for the evolving needs of today's learners."

About Nobel Learning Communities, Inc.

Nobel Learning Communities, Inc. (NLCI) is a national network of more than 200 nonsectarian private schools, including preschools, K-8 and high schools in 19 states. NLCI schools provide high quality private education, with a challenging and well-rounded curriculum, caring and skilled teachers and attention to individual learning styles. They also offer before and after school care and summer camp. For more information, or to find a school near you, please visit www.NobelLearning.com.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ed-tech-entrepreneur-ray-henderson-appointed-to-nobel-learning-communities-incs-board-of-directors-300618855.html

SOURCE Nobel Learning Communities, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.NobelLearning.com

