Ed-Tech Products From Casio Provide Educators With Vital Classroom Tools

"Teachers dedicate their lives to providing students the skills needed to succeed and we want to make sure we are helping teachers by developing tools that maximize their teachings," said Jim Gross, General Manager of Casio's Education Division. "We understand that budgets are limited and want to reduce the out of pocket spend teachers endure year over year by providing affordable and feature-rich ed-tech solutions that can be easily integrated in the classroom and beyond."

Graphing Calculators

Casio's PRIZM fx-CG50 graphing calculator offers a variety of features including the ability to easily draw 3D graphs such as planes, cylinders and spheres, and view them from various angles in order to better analyze their shape. The calculator offers an improved catalog function so students can use commands more easily and quickly, as well as a cross-section option and a special zoom function which enables students to further examine graphs for even greater analysis. Other features include Casio's Picture Plot function, which allows users to plot graphs over pictures of real-life scenes, and a color LCD with a full textbook-style display. The fx-CG50 is available now at retailers nationwide for a MSRP of $99.99.

Equipped with all of the standard features of an entry-level graphing calculator, Casio's fx-9750GII graphing calculator and is geared for students in middle school, high school, and even college. Its icon-based menu is easy to navigate and access functions for a variety of common tasks. The fx-9750GII also offers USB connectivity, AP Statistics, pie charts and bar graphs features. In addition, the fx-9750GII is permitted for use on all major exams, and is available now at select retailers nationwide in blue, pink and white for a MSRP of $49.99.

ClassPad.net

Designed as a one-stop-shop for educators and students alike, Casio's new ClassPad.net is an all-in-one web-based mathematics resource geared for K-12 mathematics and beyond. The software helps students investigate mathematics deeply and enhance their understanding of related concepts utilizing one program. ClassPad.net is designed to be equally usable by keyboard/mouse and touchscreen-based platforms, and also takes advantage of Casio's Natural Display technology for input and output of mathematical expressions. Students and teachers can go to ClassPad.net and draw geometry figures freehand and input calculations as they would on real scratch paper. Additionally, all calculations are performed by Casio's ClassPad engine, a full Computer Algebra System (CAS), which has been improved and updated for over 15 years.

ClassPad.net is available now for free in beta testing form, with version 1.0 slated to launch later this year. It is available via any modern web browser on various platforms, including Chromebook, iPad, PC, and Mac. Users must complete a one-time registration to gain access to all features. To register for ClassPad.net or for more information, please visit https://classpad.net. For software-related questions, please contact classpad.netinquiry@casio.com.

Casio LampFree™ Projectors

Casio's full line of LampFree projectors provides eco-friendly data projection by combining a laser and LED light source to create a high-brightness, mercury-free tool that uses up to half the amount of power per unit than other lamp-based projectors. Additionally, Casio's LampFree projectors' extended operating life of up to 20,000 hours eliminates the process of replacing costly lamps. The projectors reach maximum brightness in as fast as eight seconds from the time the power is switched on. They can immediately power off with just a touch of the button and can then be used again right away, without the need for a cool-down period. All of this makes Casio's projectors a safer and more affordable choice for organizations that are looking to not only go green but save money at the same time.

