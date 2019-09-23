EDAG Holds Grand Opening and Anniversary Event Celebrating 25 Years in U.S.

TROY, Mich., Sept. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- EDAG USA, a subsidiary of The EDAG Group, held a grand opening event Thursday to celebrate its move into a new 22,000 square foot office space and its 25th anniversary in the U.S. as the company looks to establish even deeper roots in the North American auto industry and continues to grow.

EDAG, which is among the world's largest independent engineering service providers serving the automotive industry, hosted 125 employees, dignitaries, community members and media at its new headquarters where it shared its recent success and discussed its vision for the future.

"We have been in the U.S. for a quarter century now and continue to fulfill our commitment to the North American market," Jan Schulte, CEO of EDAG USA said. "Our success results out of focusing on the needs of our clients and reinventing the tools and processes in the industry. We develop with our clients innovative products and focus also on the continuous improvement of their production line."

EDAG executives presented an overview of the company's international capabilities and explained how the company supports the North American automotive industry through its innovative and integrated services.

"Our mission is to solve complex engineering problems," Schulte said at the end of his remarks.

The company's move will also allow EDAG and CKGP/PW – a firm acquired by EDAG in 2017 – to work together at one location. The CKGP/PW division under the EDAG Production Solutions division provides manufacturing and paint process engineering, to automakers and automotive suppliers.

"Since joining forces with EDAG two years ago we have been able to expand and improve the expertise that we provide to our customers and have become a unified team," said Phil Stevens, CEO of CKGP/PW. "Now, we are looking forward to even better teamwork as we begin to work out of a single location."

EDAG has had a presence in Troy since 1994 and currently serves more than 40 automakers, suppliers and other customers. More than 200 employees will work out of the new North American headquarters, at 1650 Research Drive in Troy.

EDAG's North American subsidiary is a key part of the company's global growth plan. EDAG is focused on innovative product development through a variety of methods including lightweighting projects and 3D printing. On the manufacturing side, EDAG helps customers improve the production processes by assessing and modernizing assembly plants.

About EDAG

EDAG was founded in 1969 in Germany and has more than 8,400 employees worldwide at more than 26 locations around the world. EDAG is one of the world's largest independent engineering service providers in the automotive industry, and an active creator of future mobility. EDAG, which has had a presence in Troy since 1994, assists its customers with the development of vehicles, production plants and the optimization of manufacturing processes. EDAG's specialty is complete vehicle development: advising and supporting our customers from the initial idea to the finished prototype. EDAG possesses an all-round understanding of automotive development, project management and production that helps customers find the develop the right solutions.

