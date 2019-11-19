Edan to Highlight Its New Developments at MEDICA 2019

Having 132,000 visitors from over 120 countries under the roof, MEDICA once again becomes an optimal platform for showcasing the latest technologies like Edan did and exchanging insights with clients and professionals.

Revolutionary products like iM3s, a phone-size vital sign monitor that is extremely portable, are being presented for the first time in Hall 11. Visitors are amazed by its convenience and the efforts it can save for paramedics.

Transforming ingenious ideas into life is one part, digging into the products vertically is another. Edan presents its products in new areas (targeting at new niche markets) under several product lines this time. Compact and exquisite seem to be the hallmark of Edan's products. The newly introducing ambulatory blood pressure monitor, the SA-10, under the ECG line and its IVD new product the protein analyzer SP-1200 are paramount small as well among the brands on the market. And the new product under its gynecology category, the biofeedback and stimulation system P4 Series is another new attempt for Edan in the pelvic health area.

Hao Zhang, the CEO, said "All of our products have the same goal. That is to improve human living conditions. Thus, we do not just focus on eye-catching technologies but also continuously put efforts in upgrading our existing products."

As Zhang said, Obstetrics, Diagnostic ECG, and Ultrasound, these three product lines are launching their next-generation products. They are the fetal and maternal monitor F15, the 12-lead ECG SE-1202, and the trolley color doppler LX9.

"Within the two decades, Edan has been built up a tight bond with our clients by putting their needs into our top priority. Till now, Edan's products can be found in over 160 countries. And we hope to expand our network one step further. So, it's a great pleasure to meet up with so many clients and talk to them."

