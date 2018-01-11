EDANA Launches Call for Papers for FILTREX™ Asia 2018

EDANA, the leading global association serving the nonwovens and related industries, has opened the call for papers for the 11th edition of FILTREX™.

The event will run in tandem with 10th China Filtration & Separation Exhibition and the 7th Filtration & Separation Asia (FSA) event (the largest filtration exhibition in Asia) and is co-organised by the China Filtration Society (CFS), China Nonwovens Technology Association (CNTA) and UBM China.

The conference will feature presentations on the latest market trends and technical developments and processes in the field of filtration and ensure opportunities to network with industry peers and sector experts.

Delegates will be able to combine their participation with a visit to the exhibition.

EDANA is now inviting papers on the following topics:

Innovative filter media technologies

Automotive filtration (oil, fuel, engine, cabin)

Air filtration

Liquid filtration

Filter testing and standards

Presentations that are specifically relevant to Asia's challenges in air pollution control and indoor air quality are particularly welcome.

Persons interested in presenting are invited to send abstracts in English to giovanna.merola@edana.org or in Chinese to yaogb1941@sina.com. They should include a proposed title, 3-4 bullet points summarising the presentation, and full contact details of the speaker. The deadline for submission is 30 March.

About EDANA

EDANA helps its members to design their future, serving more than 250 companies in the nonwovens and related industries, across over 40 countries. Its mission is to create the foundation for sustainable growth of the nonwovens and related industries through active promotion, education and dialogue.

About CNTA

CNTA is devoted to technical innovation and R&D in nonwovens and filtration and to promoting trade cooperation between Chinese companies and foreign partners. Besides, CNTA is organizing Shanghai International Nonwovens Conference & Exhibition (SINCE) and FSA together with UBM China for the benefit of the industry's development.

About UBM Asia

Owned by UBM plc listed on the London Stock Exchange, UBM Asia is the largest trade show organiser in the region and the largest commercial organiser in China, India, Malaysia and Thailand, covering 19 market sectors. Every year, UBM Asia connects over 2,000,000 buyers and sellers from 150 countries and regions. www.ubmasia.com

