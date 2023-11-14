EDAN's Focus on Medical Technology Advancement Shines at MEDICA 2023

DUSSELDORF, Germany, Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Edan Instruments Inc. (300206.SZ), a leading global provider of medical and healthcare solutions, showcased its innovative range of new products at MEDICA 2023 in Germany. This grand event, anticipated to draw over 81,000 visitors and host 4,500 exhibitors from around the globe, took place from November 13 to 16.

EDAN highlights the whole new product portfolio at MEDICA 2023

"EDAN's presence at this influential gathering truly reflects our unwavering dedication. By achieving technological breakthroughs, our new products symbolize a blooming era for EDAN, where innovation meets excellence, and we continue to set the bar for cutting-edge medical technology." Said Xicheng Xie, co-founder and vice president of EDAN Group.

Highlighting the new addition to its product lineup, EDAN introduced three gynecology products, showcasing its ongoing progress and reinforcing its status as a forefront technology leader in enhancing women's healthcare. Of noteworthy mention is the overseas debut of the Q and S Series handheld biofeedback and stimulation system, extending its current portfolio and adding valuable rehabilitation applications to its offerings, drawing significant interest from attendees.

In the ultrasound section, two ready-to-launch products, the Nano Series handheld ultrasound systems and the Acclarix AX9, the portable diagnostics ultrasound system, convey freshness to the audiences. The designs combine portability and functionality, bringing in a user-friendly cutting-edge technology operation practice.

The iV Series, EDAN's newly launched modular monitor, amazed the audiences with its innovative parameters, including the PresCCO continuous cardiac output, which gives doctors patients critical cardiac function parameters in real-time. The product has also been developed with high-standard parameters and clinical assistive applications for acute care. Caregivers can use authoritative tools to make decisions quickly in all ranges of acuity areas. The new telemetry systems, iT30 and iT50, which have attracted a lot of attention from clients, also met the audience on-site for the first time.

For the laboratory sector, EDAN presents a full picture of its POCT&IVD innovations, including the i500, the ready-to-launch blood gas and chemistry analyzer, which provides all the benchtop features with a small footprint. In the veterinary field, EDAN's latest hematology product, H90X Vet, responds to the increasing demand for testing and has sparked keen interest among a larger number of veterinary departments and laboratories.

Visit EDAN in person and get hands-on experience at MEDICA at booth 9A62.

About Edan Instruments, Inc.

EDAN is dedicated to improving the human condition around the world by delivering value-driven, innovative, and high-quality medical products and services, pioneering a comprehensive line of medical solutions that address a broad range of healthcare practices including Diagnostic ECG , OB/GYN , Ultrasound Imaging , In-Vitro Diagnostics , Patient Monitoring , Point-of-Care Testing , and Veterinary . Follow EDAN on LinkedIn , Facebook , and Instagram .

SOURCE EDAN Instruments, Inc.