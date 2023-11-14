EDAN's Focus on Medical Technology Advancement Shines at MEDICA 2023

News provided by

EDAN Instruments, Inc.

14 Nov, 2023, 09:31 ET

DUSSELDORF, Germany, Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Edan Instruments Inc. (300206.SZ), a leading global provider of medical and healthcare solutions, showcased its innovative range of new products at MEDICA 2023 in Germany. This grand event, anticipated to draw over 81,000 visitors and host 4,500 exhibitors from around the globe, took place from November 13 to 16.

Continue Reading
EDAN highlights the whole new product portfolio at MEDICA 2023
EDAN highlights the whole new product portfolio at MEDICA 2023

"EDAN's presence at this influential gathering truly reflects our unwavering dedication. By achieving technological breakthroughs, our new products symbolize a blooming era for EDAN, where innovation meets excellence, and we continue to set the bar for cutting-edge medical technology." Said Xicheng Xie, co-founder and vice president of EDAN Group.

Highlighting the new addition to its product lineup, EDAN introduced three gynecology products, showcasing its ongoing progress and reinforcing its status as a forefront technology leader in enhancing women's healthcare. Of noteworthy mention is the overseas debut of the Q and S Series handheld biofeedback and stimulation system, extending its current portfolio and adding valuable rehabilitation applications to its offerings, drawing significant interest from attendees.

In the ultrasound section, two ready-to-launch products, the Nano Series handheld ultrasound systems and the Acclarix AX9, the portable diagnostics ultrasound system, convey freshness to the audiences. The designs combine portability and functionality, bringing in a user-friendly cutting-edge technology operation practice.

The iV Series, EDAN's newly launched modular monitor, amazed the audiences with its innovative parameters, including the PresCCO continuous cardiac output, which gives doctors patients critical cardiac function parameters in real-time. The product has also been developed with high-standard parameters and clinical assistive applications for acute care. Caregivers can use authoritative tools to make decisions quickly in all ranges of acuity areas. The new telemetry systems, iT30 and iT50, which have attracted a lot of attention from clients, also met the audience on-site for the first time.

For the laboratory sector, EDAN presents a full picture of its POCT&IVD innovations, including the i500, the ready-to-launch blood gas and chemistry analyzer, which provides all the benchtop features with a small footprint. In the veterinary field, EDAN's latest hematology product, H90X Vet, responds to the increasing demand for testing and has sparked keen interest among a larger number of veterinary departments and laboratories.

Visit EDAN in person and get hands-on experience at MEDICA at booth 9A62.

About Edan Instruments, Inc. 

EDAN is dedicated to improving the human condition around the world by delivering value-driven, innovative, and high-quality medical products and services, pioneering a comprehensive line of medical solutions that address a broad range of healthcare practices including Diagnostic ECGOB/GYNUltrasound ImagingIn-Vitro DiagnosticsPatient MonitoringPoint-of-Care Testing, and Veterinary. Follow EDAN on LinkedInFacebook, and Instagram.

SOURCE EDAN Instruments, Inc.

Also from this source

EDAN Strengthens Its APAC Business Landscape with Thailand Office Launch

EDAN Strengthens Its APAC Business Landscape with Thailand Office Launch

EDAN Instruments, Inc. (300206.SZ), a healthcare company and medical device manufacturer, joyfully marked the official inauguration of their freshly...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Medical Equipment

Image1

Biotechnology

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.