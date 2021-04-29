edatanetworks Inc. Increases Patent Portfolio from USPTO in Financial Services and Digital Broadcast Advertising

EDMONTON, AB, April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - edatanetworks Inc. announced today the addition of patents from the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) with the approval of patents 16/713,390 and 16/355,162 to its patent portfolio.

The newly approved patent 16/713,390 relates to financial services and the utilization of tokenized transaction data that seamlessly directs micro-donations to local community and charitable organizations while also providing valuable cardholder feedback that benefits merchants from the transaction in real-time. This interaction creates valuable actionable insights and strengthens the digital-first connections for all stakeholders while leveraging transaction data to drive key analytics, personas, intelligent decisions, and predictive capabilities.

"At its core, this additional patent approval enhances the Network of Giving Software as a Service platform to seamlessly enable financial services to support their client's growth and sustainability while helping communities prosper. This addition to the Network of Giving platform will build on each host bank's ability to deliver powerful transaction-based insights to merchants who gain valuable and actionable feedback from their customers in real-time. Merchants benefit from a measured result on marketing spend, local market data and marketing intelligence to retain and grow their business while being recognized by customers for their positive impact on the community." said Rob Bennett, Chief Executive Officer of SMB4.0, an edatanetworks Inc. company.

The recently approved USPTO patent 16/355,162 in digital broadcast advertising focuses on geo-fenced and micro-targeted merchant digital advertising and broadcast ads (such as ATSC 3.0), then matching them to resulting tokenized transactions while impacting and benefiting the community.

About edatanetworks

edatanetworks Inc. (edata), edatanetworks.com, a privately held intellectual property (IP) company established in 2001, has worked with many organizations and conducted multiple live market deployments creating patented philanthropic innovations utilizing existing technological and financial infrastructures—connecting consumers, local merchants, charitable and community organizations, digital media groups, communications companies, search providers, social networks, banks, payment networks and other financial services organizations.

About SMB4.0

SMB4.0 LLC (SMB4.0), smb40.com, through the Network of Giving Software as a Service platform, digitally transforms communities and businesses powering digital commerce with purpose and impact while linking banking, advertising, and fundraising. The power of purchase data with community impact strengthens businesses' digital strategies by connecting their existing and future customers with a measured return on marketing spend, as well as activating sales that trigger micro-donations for community giving. The Network of Giving patented product roadmap capitalizes on multiple emergent trends (cause-based marketing, hyper-local digital-commerce/online/offline/mobile shopping, and micro-donations) and creates integration opportunities across numerous geographies, demographics (including millennials), digital/traditional marketing and omnichannel. The roadmap establishes data sets which produce a unique view of the financial services designed, privacy-friendly platform with actionable insights on relationships between merchants, consumers, and community organizations in hyper-local marketplaces. SMB4.0 LLC is an edatanetworks company.

