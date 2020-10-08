edatanetworks Inc. Receives Milestone Patent from USPTO

EDMONTON, AB, Oct. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - edatanetworks Inc. announced today the approval of a significant patent from the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO). edatanetworks' intellectual property rights and portfolio continues to increase with the allowance from the USPTO of patent 14/554,907. This key patent further protects the fundamental methods that edatanetworks' intellectual property uses to enhance connections already in place with financial institutions, payment networks, merchants, consumers and communities.

"This latest nod of approval from the U.S. Patent Office clearly demonstrates our overall goal for creating paradigm shifting innovation in the online to offline digital commerce and advertising space while benefiting local communities" said Terry Tietzen, edatanetworks' Founder and Chief Executive Officer. "This significant patent continues to demonstrate our ability to secure patent protection for our intellectual property portfolio including more than 65 patents filed and issued, dating back to 2004, and 100 trademarks and copyrights."

The approved patent identifies algorithms that drive local digital commerce, connects online interactions with tokenized rich transactional data, as well as providing merchants with actionable insights. The patent ensures that small and medium businesses will benefit from a measurable return on investment while providing consumer directed donations to local community organizations. In addition to connecting consumers, merchants and community organizations, downstream benefits from increased digital transactions are realized by financial institutions and payment networks.

About edatanetworks

edatanetworks Inc. (edata), edatanetworks.com, a privately held intellectual property company established In 2001, has worked with many organizations and conducted multiple live markets tests creating patented philanthropic fintech innovations utilizing existing technological and financial infrastructures— connecting consumers, local merchants, charitable and community organizations, digital media groups, communications companies, search providers, social networks, financial institutions, payment networks and other financial services organizations.

edata continues to refine its Software-as-a-Service platform by enhancing the delivered functionality, transaction processes, microservices / API technology while increasing value to participating merchants, consumers, community, and charitable organizations. Through its evolution and successful market tests, edata has built an extensive intellectual property portfolio of patents and trademarks at the United States Patent and Trademark Office.

