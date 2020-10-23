edatanetworks Inc.'s Patent Portfolio Expands in Canada (CIPO) and the United States (USTPO)

EDMONTON, AB, Oct. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - edatanetworks Inc. announced today the Canadian Intellectual Property Office (CIPO) has allowed Canadian application 2,780,059 which builds on other recent Canadian patents issued, including 2,591,175, 2,546,151, 2,521,783, 2,488,272, 2,880,835. These patents relate to: digital cross-promotional relationships; proximity / location-based incentive triggering; utilizing voice assistants to deliver relevant targeted local incentives; and generating / directing community donations to worthwhile causes based on tokenized transaction data. Together, these transform local small and medium businesses through digital commerce with a measured return on marketing spend.

Further, the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) is issuing patent 14/283,632 which streamlines and expedites marketplace on-boarding of local organizations via the leveraging of multiple data sources and algorithms that drive local digital commerce, connects online interactions with tokenized rich transactional data.

"We have always believed that the investment in our intellectual property portfolio would continue to produce valuable assets and recognition by patent offices. We appreciate being acknowledged by the Canadian Intellectual Property Office, which increases edatanetworks' intellectual property protection in Canada." said Terry Tietzen, edatanetworks' Founder and Chief Executive Officer. "These patents fit seamlessly into our overall intellectual property strategy that has now expanded to more than 70 patents filed and issued, dating back to 2004, and 100 trademarks and copyrights."

These approved patents create an ecosystem that ­drives local digital commerce with tokenized rich transactional data, creates actionable insights for merchants, provides local communities with new ways of generating micro-donations, and creates downstream benefits from increased digital transactions that are realized by financial institutions and payment networks.

About edatanetworks

edatanetworks Inc. (edata), edatanetworks.com, a privately held intellectual property company established In 2001, has worked with many organizations and conducted multiple live markets tests creating patented philanthropic fintech innovations utilizing existing technological and financial infrastructures— connecting consumers, local merchants, charitable and community organizations, digital media groups, communications companies, search providers, social networks, financial institutions, payment networks and other financial services organizations.

edata continues to refine its Software-as-a-Service platform by enhancing the delivered functionality, transaction processes, microservices / API technology while increasing value to participating merchants, consumers, community, and charitable organizations. Through its evolution and successful market tests, edata has built an extensive intellectual property portfolio of patents and trademarks at the United States Patent and Trademark Office as well as the Canadian Intellectual Property Office.

