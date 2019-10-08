eDataSource Launches First-Ever Email Journey Mapping Technology

NEW YORK, Oct. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- eDataSource, Inc. (www.edatasource.com), the industry leader in email deliverability and performance optimization, today announced the release of a groundbreaking new tool now available to clients who use the company's Competitive Tracker solution: Journey Mapping. An industry first, Journey Mapping provides unprecedented insight into how users respond to sequenced email campaigns, enabling marketers to drill down on performance by region, journey type, engagement activity, and more.

Powered by AI, Journey Mapping enables the analysis and categorization of billions of campaigns from a panel of 1.2 million real consumers. This unique capability allows Journey Mapping to accurately plot the customer email experience and give marketers a customer's eye view of entire email programs — both their own and any other brand or competitor — including creative and subject lines as received by individual users. The journey can be categorized into any of these five campaign types: welcome, birthday, purchase, abandoned cart and shipping.

eDataSource developed Journey Mapping to help companies bridge the gap that automated campaigns create between brands and customers, responding directly to eDataSource clients' need for greater insight into the overarching customer experience. The company rolled out a beta version of the tool at a recent user conference and used early feedback to refine the product before releasing it to all Competitive Tracker platform customers, who can now access the tool via an advanced search, keyword search or platform navigation.

Journey Mapping allows brands to see all the steps in a campaign, from the welcome email to the purchase, viewing other messages the customer received, whether or not they were opened and how the brand's campaign performed in comparison to competitor campaigns. Journey Mapping also provides insight into regional messaging differences and how that impacts performance, as well as insight on variables like messaging frequency and the time that elapses between messages and actions.

"AI-powered email marketing is a wonderful tool, but automation can make it more difficult for marketers to understand the customer's email journey," said G.B. Heidarsson, eDataSource CEO. "Journey Mapping uses AI and machine learning to analyze the user experience, connecting marketers with campaigns so they can see how sequencing, content, campaign type, user type, etc., influence customer decision-making, either for their own brand or other brands in their industry. It's a true gamechanger."

Journey Mapping's self-learning features will continuously improve the tool's performance, and eDataSource plans to enhance the features of the tool, including development of additional campaign types for brands to explore. To find out more about Journey Mapping, please visit www.edatasource.com/journey-mapping. Learn more about eDataSource and its suite of email deliverability and data transparency solutions at www.edatasource.com.

About eDataSource

eDataSource delivers the email intelligence that powers business success. Founded in 2003, eDataSource's first and only behavior-based inbox monitoring solution is the gold-standard in accuracy, scale, and richness of data.

eDataSource gives clients' email programs a superior advantage through the ability to identify and resolve deliverability issues, a deep understanding of the competitive landscape, actionable insights into customers' behaviors, and the tools and resources needed to make an impact in the market and on their bottom line.

The world's most prominent brands, agencies, and marketing service providers rely on eDataSource's leading-edge technology, accurate behavioral data, and passionate team of industry experts.

