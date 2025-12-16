EDB Postgres® AI for WarehousePG Extends the Sovereign Platform with Petabyte-Scale Analytics

WarehousePG stays fully open source under EDB's stewardship, while EDB Postgres AI advances enterprise capabilities to deliver up to 62% lower costs and a unified analytics and AI platform across any environment.

WILMINGTON, Del., Dec. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- EnterpriseDB (EDB), the leading sovereign AI and data company, today announced new investments in petabyte-scale analytics, expanding EDB Postgres AI (EDB PG AI) for WarehousePG with real-time streaming and enhanced observability to give enterprises greater control over warehouse data, costs, and deployment strategies.

Enterprises are increasingly converging data, analytics, and AI into a unified platform built for hybrid flexibility (42%) and often standardized on Postgres (35%). Those that infuse AI into their warehouse workloads in a sovereign manner are achieving up to 5x higher ROI than peers — because they can keep data secure and governed while making it instantly available across environments, so teams can move faster to create and deliver value.

EDB PG AI for WarehousePG meets this moment with deploy-anywhere flexibility, predictable economics that avoid consumption-based pricing, and a single Postgres platform that unifies analytics and AI. Early findings from independent competitive benchmarks against leading cloud data warehouses show up to 62% cost savings and 63% greater scaling efficiency for high-concurrency workloads—and customers are experiencing seamless modernization with migrations completed in hours, including a zero-migration binary swap for Greenplum workloads.

"Because WarehousePG is built on Postgres, EDB is well positioned to support and evolve the technology within an open ecosystem. EDB PG AI for WarehousePG brings together BI, ML, vector search, and real-time analytics on a single Postgres-based platform, giving enterprises a unified environment to run demanding workloads while maintaining flexibility in their deployment and cost models." —Devin Pratt, Research Director, IDC

An open data warehouse built for the sovereign era

As a leading contributor to Postgres, EDB has secured the open source future of WarehousePG, an Apache 2.0–licensed project EDB forked from the last open source release of Greenplum Database. EDB has now also strengthened EDB PG AI with advanced analytics capabilities so enterprises can run analytics and AI on their data whenever, wherever, and however they need—securely and sovereignly.

"WarehousePG stays fully open source under EDB's stewardship, and EDB PG AI now extends it into an enterprise analytics platform—delivering better economics, flexible deployment, and a unified foundation for analytics and AI." —Quais Taraki, Chief Technology Officer, EDB

Key highlights of the enhancements to EDB PG AI for WarehousePG include:

Predictable economics: Per-core pricing to eliminate unpredictable consumption billing





Per-core pricing to eliminate unpredictable consumption billing Hybrid and sovereign deployment: Ability to run anywhere—any cloud, on premises, and across geographies





Ability to run anywhere—any cloud, on premises, and across geographies AI-ready architecture: Native vector processing (pgvector), in-database ML (MADlib, Python), data lake access (PXF), and real-time streaming ingest (Flow Server)





Native vector processing (pgvector), in-database ML (MADlib, Python), data lake access (PXF), and real-time streaming ingest (Flow Server) Unified analytics : Business intelligence, machine learning, and vector workloads in one Postgres-based platform





: Business intelligence, machine learning, and vector workloads in one Postgres-based platform Enterprise enhancements: Observability, governance, ecosystem integrations, and EDB's 24x7 expert global support

Proven at scale across industries

As EDB continues proving its commitment to open source data warehousing, it also advances its position as the right commercial partner for customers across verticals and regions:

MNTN relies on WarehousePG for petabyte-scale stability and real-time analytical performance in mission-critical ad-tech workloads.

"The performance is there, the stability is there, the support is [as] responsive as they should be. I'm just happy that there's somebody there that can be with me in the middle of the night and I'm not, quite literally, hacking open source code trying to get the database recovered." —Greg Spiegelberg, Head of Data, MNTN

Euronext FX eliminated vendor risk and reclaimed open source control through a zero-migration binary swap across four global data centers.

"We're excited to be working with EDB Postgres AI. Its support for Greenplum Workloads is helping us maintain control of where and how we deploy open source software." —Grigoriy Zeleniy, Global CTO, Euronext FX

Kyobo Book Centre gained predictable cost and full compliance control by escaping a 50TB cloud-only warehouse with runaway consumption costs.

"We have been plagued by runaway costs for querying our 50TB cloud data warehouse. EDB Postgres AI for WarehousePG will give us a way to rein in costs with superior performance—and we can do it with total data sovereignty." —Mr. Jung, Heung Sik, Head of IT Support, Kyobo Book Centre

WarehousePG is available today as a fully open source project. EDB PG AI for WarehousePG, the enterprise offering, is available immediately for customers requiring advanced features, support, and operational tooling.

These enhancements are part of EDB PG AI's Q4 release, which expands hybrid sovereignty and reduces operational friction. Highlights include new, no-code visibility tools that simplify complex tasks, like automated storage optimization for Tiered Tables that can drive up to 5x disk space savings and 18x cost-efficiency. New proactive security and configuration recommendations can help teams find and fix issues 5x faster. Read more about the complete release here: enterprisedb.com/blog/edb-postgres-ai-q4-2025-release-highlights

EDB's leadership will be further reflected in its forthcoming O'Reilly title, Building a Data and AI Platform with PostgreSQL, offering architectural guidance and best practices for building sovereign data and AI platforms on Postgres.

*Based on preliminary findings from third-party reports comparing WarehousePG to leading cloud data warehouses. Full report expected January 2026.

About EDB

EDB Postgres® AI (EDB PG AI) is the first open, enterprise-grade sovereign data and AI platform—secure, compliant, and scalable, on-premises and across clouds. Built on Postgres, the world's leading database, EDB PG AI unifies transactional, analytical, and AI workloads, enabling organizations to operationalize their data and LLMs while maintaining control over sovereign environments. EDB PG AI is supported by a global partner network and delivers up to 99.999% availability as well as hybrid management and a built-in AI factory. As one of the most active contributors to the PostgreSQL project, EDB is deeply invested in the vitality of the global community. To learn more, visit www.enterprisedb.com.

EnterpriseDB and EDB are registered trademarks of EnterpriseDB Corporation. Postgres and PostgreSQL are registered trademarks of the PostgreSQL Community Association of Canada and used with their permission. All other trademarks are owned by their respective owners.

