EDB Spearheads the Year of the Agentic Workforce with Industry Recognition, Ecosystem Momentum, and Continued Postgres® Leadership

WILMINGTON, Del., April 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- EnterpriseDB (EDB), the leading sovereign AI and data company, today announced that EDB Postgres AI (EDB PG AI) has been named "Data Management Innovation of the Year" in the 2026 Data Breakthrough Awards , capping a standout first quarter marked by industry recognition and expanding ecosystem adoption.

The recognition underscores EDB's momentum in defining the infrastructure for the agentic era.

"EDB Postgres AI sets a new standard by turning Postgres into the foundation of a unified data and AI platform that can be deployed anywhere," said Steve Johansson, Managing Director, Data Breakthrough. "EDB Postgres AI bridges the gap between proprietary data and AI ambitions. With hybrid management and observability across unified workloads, organizations can accelerate innovation and boost operational efficiency while also maintaining control over sovereign environments."

Ecosystem Momentum and Sovereignty

As the leading steward of open source Postgres, EDB continues its long-standing investment in the world's most popular database with 30% of contributions, more than the next eight top commercial contributors, according to the 2026 Postgres Vitality Index . This leadership was highlighted at NVIDIA GTC 2026 , where EDB PG AI was featured in Jensen Huang's keynote slide about the "ground truth of AI."

Through co-innovation across the ecosystem with leaders such as NVIDIA, IBM, Red Hat, and Supermicro, EDB is shaping the next era of enterprise transformation: the agentic workforce. This impact is being met with additional industry accolades:

CRN's 2026 AI 100 : Named one of the 15 hottest AI data and analytics companies, with EDB PG AI recognized as the comprehensive platform for analytical workloads and agentic AI applications

Named one of the 15 hottest AI data and analytics companies, with EDB PG AI recognized as the comprehensive platform for analytical workloads and agentic AI applications CRN's 2026 Sustainability Innovation of the Year: Recognized for helping enterprises unify workloads, modernize replication, reduce infrastructure waste, and scale AI with greater control, higher resilience, and lower emissions

Recognized for helping enterprises unify workloads, modernize replication, reduce infrastructure waste, and scale AI with greater control, higher resilience, and lower emissions 2026 Best Places to Work : Named by the Business Intelligence group based on employee satisfaction and engagement

The Leading Voice for AI and Data Sovereignty

EDB is further cementing its role as a convener of industry thought leadership through AI & Data Horizons , its podcast hosted by Wall Street Journal bestselling author Michael Gale.

Recent and upcoming guests include:

Dr. Seth Dobrin, IBM's former global chief AI officer and CEO of Qantm AI

Charlene Li, business transformation expert and New York Times bestselling author

bestselling author Brian Solis, head of Global Innovation at ServiceNow

Faisal Hoque, #1 Wall Street Journal bestselling author of Transcend: Unlocking Humanity in the Age of AI

The series explores how organizations across industries—from healthcare and financial services to professional sports—can responsibly harness AI while maintaining sovereignty over their data, reinforcing EDB's position at the center of the enterprise AI conversation.

"We are witnessing the most significant shift in labor and logic since the Industrial Revolution. As we've heard from visionaries on AI & Data Horizons, the 'agentic workforce' demands a radical rethink of the tech stack," said Michael Gale, CMO at EDB. "EDB is meeting this moment by delivering a sovereign data and AI factory that transforms Postgres from a database into a powerhouse of autonomous intelligence."

Subscribe to the podcast AI & Data Horizons and get your free copy of the O'Reilly book Building a Data and AI Platform with PostgreSQL .

About EDB

EDB Postgres AI (EDB PG AI) is the first open, enterprise-grade sovereign data and AI platform—secure, compliant, and scalable, on-premises and across clouds. Built on Postgres, the world's leading database, EDB PG AI unifies transactional, analytical, and AI workloads, enabling organizations to operationalize their data and LLMs while maintaining control over sovereign environments. EDB PG AI is supported by a global partner network and delivers up to 99.999% availability as well as hybrid management and a built-in AI factory. As one of the most active contributors to the PostgreSQL project, EDB is deeply invested in the vitality of the global community. To learn more, visit www.enterprisedb.com .

EnterpriseDB and EDB are registered trademarks of EnterpriseDB Corporation. Postgres and PostgreSQL are registered trademarks of the PostgreSQL Community Association of Canada and used with their permission. All other trademarks are owned by their respective owners.

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SOURCE EnterpriseDB