EDCare Expands Eating Disorder Treatment Program in Omaha, Nebraska

News provided by

EDCare

22 Feb, 2024, 07:00 ET

OMAHA, Neb., Feb. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- EDCare, a trusted leader in eating disorder treatment, is pleased to announce the expansion of its program in Omaha, Nebraska, with the introduction of its gender-inclusive Partial Hospitalization Program (PHP) designed for adults, ages 18 and older.

Continue Reading
Discovering hope and healing: EDCare Omaha provides a nurturing space for patients to begin their eating disorder recovery journey.
Discovering hope and healing: EDCare Omaha provides a nurturing space for patients to begin their eating disorder recovery journey.

The decision to expand EDCare's levels of care comes in response to the growing demand for specialized eating disorder treatment services within the community. Recent studies indicate that 33.3–40.4% of patients reported the onset or exacerbation of their eating disorder symptoms coinciding with the COVID-19 pandemic or lockdown (Matthews et al., 2021; Springall et al., 2021). Recognizing the increased need for a higher level of care and more structured support, EDCare Omaha has expanded its services to address this growing concern.

"The prevalence of eating disorders within Nebraska underscores the need for additional services to be available and accessible within our community.  At EDCare, we are committed to providing the highest quality patient care with evidence-based practices and are dedicated to the treatment and prevention of eating disorders," says Omaha's Program Manager, Denisa Larreau Mettler, MS, LIMHP.

The new Partial Hospitalization Program at EDCare Omaha will run 5 days a week offering comprehensive medical, psychiatric, therapeutic, and dietetic care to patients. This interdisciplinary approach aims to reduce the impact of eating disorders and improve the lives of both patients and their families.

EDCare's multidisciplinary team plays a pivotal role in delivering a full spectrum of treatment, recognizing that eating disorders impact not only the physical health of individuals but also their mental and emotional well-being. By assembling a team of professionals with specialized expertise, EDCare Omaha ensures that each patient receives well-rounded and individualized care tailored to their unique needs.

This comprehensive approach reflects EDCare's commitment to evidence-based practices and emphasizes the organization's dedication to making a positive impact on the lives of those affected by eating disorders within the Omaha community and surrounding areas.

EDCare's core mission centers around the belief that every person deserves the chance to recover from the devastating effects of eating disorders. The organization is fueled by a profound commitment to deliver compassionate care, support, and hope to individuals and their families as they embark on the path to recovery.

This commitment extends to EDCare's other locations in Denver, CO, and Kansas City, KS, where they provide eating disorder treatment services to adults and adolescents, ages 13 and older. Their services also encompass specialized eating disorder treatment for athletes through Denver's unique Athlete EDGE® program.

For those interested in learning more about the program or to schedule a free, confidential assessment, EDCare Omaha can be reached at 402-408-0294 or online at www.eatingdisorder.care. EDCare accepts most major insurances and provides affordable housing accommodations.

About EDCare: For over two decades, EDCare has been a trusted provider of evidence-based eating disorder treatment services. Our comprehensive programs are designed to empower individuals on their path to recovery and lasting wellness. Since our establishment in 2001, EDCare has maintained a proven track record of success. Our dedicated team of certified professionals is committed to making a positive impact in the lives of those affected by eating disorders through compassionate care and personalized treatment approaches.

SOURCE EDCare

Also from this source

EDCare Launches Innovative Adolescent Eating Disorder Treatment Program in Denver

EDCare Launches Innovative Adolescent Eating Disorder Treatment Program in Denver

EDCare, a trusted leader in eating disorder treatment, is pleased to announce the grand opening of its highly anticipated Adolescent Eating Disorder...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Mental Health

Image1

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Image1

Computer & Electronics

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.