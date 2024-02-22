EDCare Expands Eating Disorder Treatment Program in Omaha, Nebraska

OMAHA, Neb., Feb. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- EDCare, a trusted leader in eating disorder treatment, is pleased to announce the expansion of its program in Omaha, Nebraska, with the introduction of its gender-inclusive Partial Hospitalization Program (PHP) designed for adults, ages 18 and older.

The decision to expand EDCare's levels of care comes in response to the growing demand for specialized eating disorder treatment services within the community.

The decision to expand EDCare's levels of care comes in response to the growing demand for specialized eating disorder treatment services within the community. Recent studies indicate that 33.3–40.4% of patients reported the onset or exacerbation of their eating disorder symptoms coinciding with the COVID-19 pandemic or lockdown (Matthews et al., 2021; Springall et al., 2021). Recognizing the increased need for a higher level of care and more structured support, EDCare Omaha has expanded its services to address this growing concern.

"The prevalence of eating disorders within Nebraska underscores the need for additional services to be available and accessible within our community. At EDCare, we are committed to providing the highest quality patient care with evidence-based practices and are dedicated to the treatment and prevention of eating disorders," says Omaha's Program Manager, Denisa Larreau Mettler, MS, LIMHP.

The new Partial Hospitalization Program at EDCare Omaha will run 5 days a week offering comprehensive medical, psychiatric, therapeutic, and dietetic care to patients. This interdisciplinary approach aims to reduce the impact of eating disorders and improve the lives of both patients and their families.

EDCare's multidisciplinary team plays a pivotal role in delivering a full spectrum of treatment, recognizing that eating disorders impact not only the physical health of individuals but also their mental and emotional well-being. By assembling a team of professionals with specialized expertise, EDCare Omaha ensures that each patient receives well-rounded and individualized care tailored to their unique needs.

This comprehensive approach reflects EDCare's commitment to evidence-based practices and emphasizes the organization's dedication to making a positive impact on the lives of those affected by eating disorders within the Omaha community and surrounding areas.

EDCare's core mission centers around the belief that every person deserves the chance to recover from the devastating effects of eating disorders. The organization is fueled by a profound commitment to deliver compassionate care, support, and hope to individuals and their families as they embark on the path to recovery.

This commitment extends to EDCare's other locations in Denver, CO, and Kansas City, KS, where they provide eating disorder treatment services to adults and adolescents, ages 13 and older. Their services also encompass specialized eating disorder treatment for athletes through Denver's unique Athlete EDGE® program.

For those interested in learning more about the program or to schedule a free, confidential assessment, EDCare Omaha can be reached at 402-408-0294 or online at www.eatingdisorder.care. EDCare accepts most major insurances and provides affordable housing accommodations.

About EDCare: For over two decades, EDCare has been a trusted provider of evidence-based eating disorder treatment services. Our comprehensive programs are designed to empower individuals on their path to recovery and lasting wellness. Since our establishment in 2001, EDCare has maintained a proven track record of success. Our dedicated team of certified professionals is committed to making a positive impact in the lives of those affected by eating disorders through compassionate care and personalized treatment approaches.

