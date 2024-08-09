EDCare Partners with Colorado Access to Expand Services to Treat Eating Disorders, Focusing on Youth Population

AURORA, Colo., Aug. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Colorado Access announced a partnership with EDCare, a national eating disorder organization, that includes a multi-million dollar investment to expand residential and intensive outpatient treatment in Colorado. This partnership increases treatment and adds current program capacity for adults and youth with eating disorders who also have Medicaid.

As part of the investment, EDCare is able to hire 41 more full-time staff members, offer retention bonuses to 85 clinical employees, as well as invest in increased salaries for 100 current staff to meet market value all at its Colorado location.

"We know that eating disorders are not just related to physical health. It's a complex issue that really has both behavioral health and physical health components," said Dr. Amy Donahue, program medical director of behavioral health at Colorado Access. "There are few resources available to those with Medicaid and it was important for us to work to provide more equitable access through our provider network."

In Colorado, providers that focus on the mental health aspects of physical health problems, such as eating disorders, are lacking. There are only seven facilities in Colorado that accept Medicaid, and inpatient services are even less. It is also a community that is growing. EDCare's patient base in 2018 was comprised of 30% with Medicaid, and that number has now grown to 50%. According to data provided by the Eating Disorder Foundation, nearly 10% of the population in Colorado is affected by an eating disorder. Eating disorders are also the second deadliest mental health disorder, according to the National Association of Anorexia Nervosa and Associated Disorders.

"We know that there are many factors that contribute to the dangers of an eating disorder," said Kim Travis, chief operating officer at EDCare. "We also know that any care usually caters to those with higher incomes. Our partnership with Colorado Access allows for more equal access and services expansion for all."

Since 2020, Colorado Access has increased their network of providers by 13%, with 12 new provider specialties added.

About Colorado Access

As the largest and most experienced public sector health plan in the state, Colorado Access is a nonprofit organization that works beyond just navigating health services. The company focuses on meeting members' unique needs by partnering with providers and community organizations to provide better personalized care through measurable results. Learn more at http://coaccess.com .

About EDCare

EDCare is a respected provider of evidence-based eating disorder treatment, committed to empowering individuals on their journey towards recovery and lasting wellness. With a proven track record since its founding in 2001, EDCare's comprehensive treatment programs are delivered by a team of certified professionals dedicated to making a positive difference in the lives of those affected by eating disorders. EDCare offers free, confidential assessments and affordable housing options. Learn more at www.eatingdisorder.care.

