Edcetera Appoints Seasoned Executive Denise Henderson as Chief Revenue Officer

CHICAGO, Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Edcetera, the Eden Capital-backed provider of career education programs, is thrilled to announce the appointment of Denise Henderson as chief revenue officer (CRO). Bringing more than three decades of experience as a successful sales and operations leader across EdTech, FinTech, IT services and CPG, the Chicago-based executive joins Edcetera's leadership team to accelerate institutional and business-to-business (B2B) growth across the company's portfolio of educational solutions, which spans more than 20 highly regulated industries including health care, engineering, home inspection and many other professions and skilled trades.

Edcetera Names Denise Henderson Chief Revenue Officer. Denise will Lead Business-to-Business and Partnership Revenue Expansion for the Eden Capital-Backed Career Education Portfolio Company.
In her new role as CRO, Denise will be responsible for leading Edcetera's sales, operations and customer success teams, building upon her prior successes significantly growing revenue streams, building high-performing teams and fostering lasting client relationships.

"Denise is a dynamic and visionary leader who has already proven herself as a catalyst for rapid revenue growth within the EdTech space," said Nader Qaimari, CEO of Edcetera. "She understands how to penetrate new channels and leverage partnerships to source and scale new and recurring B2B revenue across verticals. We believe her appointment will strengthen our position as a leader in career success and lifelong learning, and we look forward to her contributions."

Most recently, Denise led higher education, international and enterprise sales at Infobase, a global provider of educational resources, digital tools and technology for K-12, higher education, enterprise and public libraries. There, she played a pivotal role in the company's transformative journey to enhance revenue and sales effectiveness, resulting in double-digit growth. She previously led sales and customer success at Securities Training Corporation, a division of Colibri. She earned her B.A. from The University of Illinois in Champaign-Urbana.

Denise's appointment as CRO is effective immediately. Her addition to the Edcetera leadership team underscores the company's commitment to driving growth and providing innovative solutions in the continuing education, pre-licensure and test prep sectors.

About Edcetera: Edcetera is on a mission to unlock opportunity by harnessing the power of credentialing and professional licensure. We help people at all stages of their careers through pre-licensing, test preparation and continuing education resources. Our significant regulatory experience, extensive breadth of subject matter expertise and agile delivery methods allow us to adapt rapidly to new and evolving regulatory and professional requirements and trends. Edcetera is a portfolio company of Eden Capital.

