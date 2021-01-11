EDCO Products Celebrates 75th Anniversary

"We are incredibly proud to celebrate 75 years of manufacturing excellence. Very few companies achieve this milestone." Tweet this

While there were challenges along the way, the strong support of the Edwards family through the years has enabled EDCO to persevere by focusing on manufacturing the best products in the industry and delivering exceptional service to its customers. EDCO is now in its third and fourth generation of Edwards family ownership.

"We are incredibly proud to celebrate 75 years of manufacturing excellence," said John G. Lewis, EDCO President and CEO. "Very few companies achieve this milestone. It is a testament to the vision of our founders, as well as the dedication of our employees, that we continue to thrive in this ever-changing industry."

Through the decades, as the industry evolved, so too did EDCO. What customers wanted, how materials were sourced, how products were made - all challenged EDCO to adapt and continuously search for ways to improve.

"At 75, we cannot rest on our previous successes. We must continue to find ways to become more efficient while still delivering innovative products and providing a level of service that exceeds our customers' expectations," said Lewis. "We're not slowing down; the next 75 years are going to be even more exciting than the first 75."

About EDCO Products, Inc.

Headquartered in Hopkins, Minnesota, EDCO Products Inc. is one of the largest privately held manufacturers of pre-finished exterior building materials in the United States. Named the 2018 Manufacturer of the Year by the Minnesota Manufacturing Alliance, EDCO designs and manufactures a full line of siding, roofing, soffit, and rainware products. It has established distributor partnerships across the United States and Canada.

EDCO was founded in 1946 by the enterprising Edwards family who capitalized on a strong demand for affordable building materials in the wake of WWII. For 75 years, EDCO continues to set the standard for quality, service and innovation.

More information about EDCO Products 75th anniversary can be found on our website: edcoproducts.com/75th-anniversary.html

SOURCE EDCO Products