EDCO Products, Inc. Introduces Unique Colors to Infiniti® and ArrowLine® Roofing Lines; Expands Prism Collection Siding Line Color Palette

Based on ever changing consumer and industry trends, two new unique colors, Roadhouse and Weathered Wood Enhanced, have been added to the award-winning Infiniti textured shake roofing product line.

Roadhouse gives a home or business a vintage appearance of weathered steel without the risk of degradation.

gives a home or business a vintage appearance of weathered steel without the risk of degradation. Weathered Wood Enhanced accentuates the natural earth tone colors of a home exterior.

With these additions, a total of nine colors are now available with the Infiniti roofing line.

ArrowLine Shake Roofing Line

Zn90 is a new ArrowLine shake color designed to replicate a mill finish often desired for light commercial applications, such as multi-housing projects, and provides a contemporary and stylish appearance. With this addition, a total of 12 colors are now available in the expanding ArrowLine color palette.

With the introduction of these unique colors, EDCO continues to lead the industry with products that are unmatched in the marketplace. "Innovation is the cornerstone of everything we do at EDCO," said Eric Lindquist, EDCO's President and CEO. "Every day, our employees are looking for ways to engineer new products or expand on our extremely popular product lines. The introduction of Roadhouse, Weathered Wood and Zn90 are just a few of the many examples of how we continue to innovate to meet industry trends and consumer preferences."

Prism Collection Siding Line

On the heels of last year's successful introduction of the attractive Prism Collection siding line, EDCO is excited to expand its options with the addition of two new colors, Sedona and Guinness, to the Prism color palette.

Sedona , with its natural auburn and crimson tone, brings the timeless beauty of the Sedona Canyon to a home or business.

with its natural auburn and crimson tone, brings the timeless beauty of the Sedona Canyon to a home or business. Guinness is a rich expresso color that will give a home or business a distinctive warm appearance.

With the addition of Sedona and Guinness, a total of six colors are now available. The Prism Collection siding line is available in both Single 6" Traditional Lap siding and 12" Vertical Board & Batten, as well as a full line of color-coordinated accessories.

"The popularity of the Prism Collection siding has far exceeded our expectations," stated Chris Doucet, EDCO's Vice President of Sales & Marketing. "From the day that Prism was made available, the consumers' response has been overwhelmingly positive and we are excited to add Sedona and Guinness to this growing collection."

Dealers will be able to place orders immediately with product shipping the week of April 30, 2018.

About EDCO Products, Inc.

Headquartered in Hopkins Minnesota, EDCO Products Inc. is one of the largest privately held manufacturers of pre-finished exterior building materials in the United States. Named the 2018 Manufacturer of the Year by the Minnesota Manufacturing Alliance, EDCO designs and manufactures a full-line of siding, roofing, soffit, and rainware products. They have established distributor partnerships across the United States and Canada.

EDCO was founded in 1946 by the enterprising Edwards family who capitalized on a strong demand for affordable building materials in the wake of WWII. For over 70 years, EDCO continues to set the standard for quality, service, and innovation.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/edco-products-inc-introduces-unique-colors-to-infiniti-and-arrowline-roofing-lines-expands-prism-collection-siding-line-color-palette-300637762.html

