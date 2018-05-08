EDCO Products Inc. Named Minnesota Manufacturer of the Year

Founded in 1946 by Arthur Edwards Sr. and his two sons, Arthur Jr. and John, EDCO has endeavored to design, manufacture and distribute innovative, durable, affordable residential exterior building products. Today, the company, which is now into third and fourth-generation family ownership, is one of the oldest and largest manufacturers of pre-finished metal products in the United States.

With manufacturing excellence as a founding principle at EDCO, the company has established a reputation as an industry leader with its innovative and award-winning line of siding, roofing, soffit and rainware products, as well as, a complete line of color-coordinated accessories.

"Like many longstanding companies, there was a visionary; someone who was very passionate about an idea and for EDCO, that individual was Art Jr.," said Eric Lindquist, EDCO's President and CEO. "For over 70 years, we have made an unrelenting commitment to providing our customers with industry leading innovation, quality and service and that begins with how we manufacture our products. To be recognized by our industry peers for our collaboration and manufacturing excellence is an extreme honor."

The award was presented to EDCO during a ceremony held on April 12th at the Golden Valley Country Club. The event was followed by an invitation-only "Tour of Excellence" for Manufacturer Alliance members at EDCO's manufacturing facility in Hopkins, MN.

