EdCuration Adds New Rating and Review Features to K-12 Curriculum Marketplace

DENVER, Sept. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- EdCuration today announced it has added new, intuitive rating and review features to its online K-12 marketplace, enabling educators to comment on the quality of instructional materials, as well as make recommendations to other educators.

The website upgrade allows educators to rate curriculum on a scale of 1 to 10, with 10 being the highest, as to whether they would recommend a particular instructional resource to another educator. The reviewer is also encouraged to explain the reason for their rating. Also, the name and job title of each curriculum reviewer is published with the review, so educators and other reviewers can see the collective comments of curriculum directors, principals and teachers.

In addition, the site's "Ask A Question" feature allows curriculum shoppers to email vendors specific product questions. Educators can also request more information about a product and schedule a demonstration through the marketplace.

The updated EdCuration site is live now.

"There's nowhere else teachers can go to get crowdsourced peer opinions about instructional resources that will help with curriculum decision-making," said Timeri Tolnay, CEO of EdCuration. "We're excited to be the one-stop location for educator opinions about instructional materials."

"As our school was working to identify a math curriculum, we checked EdCuration's site," said Molly McCormick, principal of Angleton Christian School in Texas. "Their user-friendly web design, easy to-find content, and cheerful page graphics made it easy to identify possible programs. And because all of us don't have the time to review products all day, EdCuration was a huge time-saver for our school when seeking new resources."

With EdCuration, educators can search for and purchase a wide range of K-12 curriculum, and browse by categories like grade level and subject. Educators can also search and sort by trending topics like learning recovery and financial literacy. In addition, educators can filter their search based on the inclusion of tutorial videos or directions in languages other than English and more.

About EdCuration

Founded in 2018, EdCuration simplifies the curriculum buying process by bringing educators and the best educational programs together in one collaborative, online marketplace. Learn more at https://edcuration.com/, and follow the company on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram.

