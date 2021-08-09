EdCuration Announces Free Program for K-12 Educators to "Test Drive" Digital Curriculum Materials

DENVER, Aug. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- EdCuration, the online marketplace for K-12 curriculum materials, today announced the launch of a free program for educators to pilot digital instructional resources. The EdCuration Certified EdTrustees Program pairs K-12 teachers and administrators with innovative, online courses of their choosing to pilot with students.

"The pandemic drove a rapid switch to digital and remote learning, so educators are now wondering if they have the highest quality curriculum going forward," said EdCuration CEO Timeri Tolnay. "With EdCuration's Certified EdTrustees Program, we make it simple for educators to find, test, and evaluate the best instructional materials for their students and themselves before they commit to an important purchase."

The curriculum resources available to educators in the Program include a wide range of K-12 core, supplemental and trending subjects, from computer science, history, math and STEM to creative arts, financial literacy, coding and social emotional learning, among others. Through the Program, educators will have direct impact on improving instructional materials and resources by providing feedback on what is working in today's online and hybrid-learning classrooms.

At the end of each pilot, feedback about the curriculum resource will be shared with the curriculum developer and posted on EdCuration's website so that other educators can read the product reviews and use the information for future pilot and purchasing decisions.

The Certified EdTrustees Program also will provide school and district administrators with a way to recognize their up-and-coming leaders and support their professional learning at no cost. Once their Program application is approved, educators will choose and complete at least two of four ExPLorations, EdCuration's short, professional-learning courses. Each video-based course can take from 45 minutes to one hour to complete and several have accompanying workbooks for additional subject practice. The micro professional-learning courses also provide educators with the opportunity for continuing education credit.

The courses to explore are:

Piloting an Instructional Resource

Influencing the Future of Learning

Interrogating Instructional Materials through an Antiracist Lens

Action Research: Learning from a Product Pilot in your District, School or Classroom

Teachers can apply to join the Certified EdTrustees Program for free by visiting https://edcuration.com/edtrustees/. English-speaking educators outside the U.S. are invited to register for the program also.

Educators who are interested in piloting EdCuration's courses can apply to participate in the EdCuration EdTrustees Community. Each month the company hosts a community meetup to discuss high-quality instructional resources, career advancement, workplace experiences and other education issues. The first Community meetup will be held on Thursday, September 9, 2021.

About EdCuration

Founded in 2018, EdCuration simplifies the curriculum buying process by bringing educators and the best educational programs together in one collaborative, online marketplace. Learn more at https://edcuration.com/, and follow the company at Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram.

Contact:

Pam Peccolo

Peccolo Executive Partners

[email protected]

(720) 479-8217

Related links:

https://edcuration.com

SOURCE EdCuration