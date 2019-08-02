Edd Helms Group selects growOPTIMUM as the best choice for growing legal cannabis in and for Florida

"The Edd Helms Group name is already so well-known and respected in this area, whether it has been attached to building projects, electrical work or as one of Florida's most respected commercial HVAC companies," said Brandon Philips, Facility Design Champion of growOPTIMUM.

Both companies are elated to be taking part in this week's 2019 U.S. Cannabis Conference & Expo being held August 3rd & 4th at the Hyatt Regency Downtown Miami in booth 307,and look forward to networking with other leaders in this new legal cannabis sector.

At growOPTIMUM, we like to say We Know the Grow. But what does that mean? It means we know the physics required to control temperature and humidity, medical technical requirements, and how they impact facility design. We know how to assess your facility to spot potential issues before they become major problems, to design and build a facility that will meet the requirements of your grow.

We know how to help you grow optimally.

Edd Helms Group and its family of companies based in Sunrise Florida, including Edd Helms Air Conditioning & Electric as well as Gulfstream Controls, have been a part of building the South Florida community beginning in 1952 with McDonald Air Conditioning. For more information please contact Wade Helms (800) 329-2520 or visit our website at www.eddhelms.com.

About growOPTIMUM: "Growing Environments for Success". It means we know the optimum design conditions for your project, from GMP to GAP and beyond. It means we deliver world class facilities that are the envy of the industry. For more growOPTIMUM information please contact Chris Adams at (705) 220-5868 or visit their website at www.growoptimum.com.

