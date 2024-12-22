Eddid Financial Collaborates Again with SOAS for 10th Anniversary International Bursary to Support Global Education

HONG KONG, Dec. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Eddid Financial (the "Group") is pleased to announce the establishment of the "Eddid Financial 10th Anniversary International Bursary" and "Eddid Financial 10th Anniversary International Academic Bursary" in collaboration with the School of Oriental and African Studies ("SOAS") at the University of London for the 2024/25 academic year. This bursary is designed to support outstanding master's students at SOAS Business School who have financial needs and demonstrate academic excellence, enabling them to fully engage in academic research and realize their potential.

SOAS is one of the UK's premier universities, renowned for its excellence in academic research and its multicultural environment, attracting students from around the globe. As the only institution in the UK dedicated to the study of Asia, Africa, and the Middle East within the humanities and social sciences, it enjoys an esteemed international reputation.

Eddid Financial is committed to nurturing talent, particularly in the finance sector. The Group is honored to partner with SOAS once again, believing that this initiative will create more equitable learning and development opportunities for young people from diverse backgrounds, broadening their international perspectives and cultivating future leaders in the global business arena. The Group also looks forward to maintaining a long-term, close partnership with SOAS to promote academic exchange and development, contributing to global education and empowering students to excel in an increasingly globalized environment.

About Eddid Financial

Anchored in Hong Kong, Eddid Financial is an all-encompassing financial group centered around fintech and dedicated to integrating cutting-edge artificial intelligence technologies and other latest technologies into its enterprise DNA. The diversified businesses of Eddid Financial range from retail to institutional and include but are not limited to fintech, internet finance, wealth management, asset management, investment banking, and virtual assets. Eddid Financial is committed to providing one-stop financial services and products to customers through high-quality investment solutions.

Members of the Group hold a variety of licenses and memberships across key financial markets. These include Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) regulated activities ("RA") licenses for types 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, and 9; SEHK and HKCC participant (OTP-C broker number: 0974 and 0977), Insurance Broker Company license; Trust or Company Service Provider License in Hong Kong. Additionally, our fully owned U.S. broker-dealer subsidiary, Eddid Securities USA Inc., maintains approved membership with the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA), the National Futures Association (NFA), and the Securities Investor Protection Corporation (SIPC), and the Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (NQX), and is a registered broker dealer with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) in the United States.

