EDDIE BAUER ANNOUNCES SECOND ANNUAL ONE OUTSIDE FILM GRANT

To further amplify the voices, stories, and experiences of these communities in the outdoors, the brand will award up to six $10,000 film grants to help fund the creation of outdoor films made by filmmakers from underrepresented groups. Last year, the brand awarded film grants to filmmakers who identify as part of the Black, Indigenous, and People of Color communities, aiding them in telling their stories. This year, the grants will be awarded to filmmakers who identify as part of LGBTQIA+ communities.

In addition to financial support and promotion of the films across Eddie Bauer channels, the brand aims to partner with filmmakers to tell stories that allow all to feel invited, accepted, and validated in their full range of outdoor experiences.

"We're thrilled to bring this program back for its second year. We truly believe outdoor experiences should be for everyone, and this is one of many ways we can further support underrepresented communities in the outdoors," said Damien Huang, Eddie Bauer CEO. "I look forward to seeing more of these stories come to life in the coming months."

The brand has also compiled a film grant committee to review submissions and select the final film grant recipients. This advisory panel includes community leaders within the outdoor industry with diverse backgrounds in the arts, storytelling, and the outdoors. The following will serve on the committee:

Shaandiin Cedar, Indigenous Writer, Climber and Climate Advocate

Latria Graham, Independent Journalist

Abdul Kassamli, Film Producer and Director

Jess Schmidt , Paraclimbing Athlete

, Paraclimbing Athlete Travis Wood , Award Winning Filmmaker and 2021 One Outside Film Grant Recipient

, Award Winning Filmmaker and 2021 One Outside Film Grant Recipient Mikah Meyer – Travel Expert, Speaker, Advocate and Eddie Bauer Contributor

– Travel Expert, Speaker, Advocate and Eddie Bauer Contributor Claire Buss – Director

Eddie Bauer is now accepting applications through March 17, 2022. For more information about eligibility, grant details, and more visit: www.eddiebauer.com/campaign/one-outside-film-grant.

About Eddie Bauer

For more than 100 years, outdoor brand Eddie Bauer has been inspiring, enabling, and empowering people to live their adventure with products that are built to last. Their performance outerwear, apparel, footwear, accessories, and gear are available at eddiebauer.com and more than 200 stores in the U.S., Canada, Germany, and other international markets.

SOURCE Eddie Bauer