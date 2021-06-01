Eddie Bauer Provides 1,000 Free Campsites At Washington And Oregon State Parks For Global Sleep Under The Stars Night

"Camping is a quintessential outdoor experience. We want to help facilitate that experience by providing campsites to those in our own backyard who face obstacles—such as lack of transportation or funds to reserve campsites—with the opportunity to sleep under the stars with us on August 7," said Damien Huang, Eddie Bauer President. "We hope that this campsite giveaway will eliminate some of those hurdles and help more members of our communities enjoy the incredible outdoor spaces throughout the Pacific Northwest."

Working together with Washington and Oregon State Parks, Eddie Bauer has secured 1,000 campsites, to be given away at no cost beginning June 1, for Global Sleep Under the Stars Night on August 7. To ensure that the sites go to those who face barriers to accessing the outdoors, Eddie Bauer will facilitate the giveaway on social media through its nonprofit partners and One Outside leaders most connected to underrepresented communities, including Unlikely Hikers, Disabled Hikers, Soul Trak Outdoors, HBCUs Outside, The Venture Out Project, Color Outside, and The High Fives Foundation. Eddie Bauer, along with Washington and Oregon State Parks, will also promote the giveaway via their social media channels.

Last year, Eddie Bauer registered Global Sleep Under the Stars Night with the National Day Calendar in celebration of the company's 100th anniversary. On its second annual occurrence, through the campsite giveaway, Eddie Bauer hopes to welcome more people into the outdoors and help more people feel included in outdoor experiences by gathering together under the same stars. Covering the costs of campsites is just one small act of the outdoor brand's accessibility efforts to come.

Those looking to participate in the campsite giveaway and Global Sleep Under the Stars Night can follow @eddiebauer on Instagram or visit eddiebauer.com to learn more.

About Eddie Bauer

For more than 100 years, outdoor brand Eddie Bauer has been inspiring, enabling, and empowering people to live their adventure with products that are built to last. Their performance outerwear, apparel, footwear, accessories, and gear are available at eddiebauer.com and more than 200 stores in the U.S., Canada, Germany, Japan, and other international markets.

SOURCE Eddie Bauer

Related Links

eddiebauer.com

