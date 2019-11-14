Eddie Bauer Signs Carla Perez and Angela Hawse to Guide and Athlete Team

"Carla and Angela are phenomenal guides with a passion for the outdoors, which they show on and off the mountain," said Damien Huang, President of Eddie Bauer. "As the brand approaches it's 100-year anniversary and we look to grow and evolve our Guide and Athlete team, they are welcomed additions both as established alpinists and outdoor advocates."

With more than three decades of experience, Hawse is president of the American Mountain Guide Association (AMGA) and is one of only 11 women in the U.S. to be certified in all three AMGA disciplines—alpine, rock, and ski guiding. She holds IFMGA certification and has guided all over the world, from the Karakoram to Antarctica and Patagonia. She has led an unsupported, all-women's ascent of Nepal's Ama Dablam and an all-women's ski expedition to the summit of Russia's Mt. Elbrus, both to raise funds for young at-risk girls. At home in Colorado, where she lives with her wife and dog, Hawse is a climate advocate, an AMGA Instructor Team Lead and enjoys empowering women through mountain sports.

Perez started climbing as a teenager in her home country of Ecuador. Now a certified member of the Ecuadorian Association of Mountain Guides, she is also pursuing her IFMGA certification. Her big-mountain accomplishments include summits of three 8,000-meter peaks without supplemental oxygen, including Everest and K2. Earlier this year she became the first woman to summit both Everest and K2 in the same season. Perez has become a role model for women and girls throughout South America where she travels internationally, guiding and speaking about her climbing career. At home in Ecuador, she leads a social project, Mas Allá De Una Cima ("Beyond The Summit"), that helps people with mental disabilities or limited means participate in outdoor activities.

The brand's founder, Eddie Bauer, was an outdoor guide who dedicated his life to building innovative gear that got people outside. Today, Eddie Bauer continues to work with guides and outdoor advocates to inspire and enable all people to live their adventure, whatever that might be. Hawse and Perez join an elite roster of guides and athletes for Eddie Bauer, who each bring the highest level of expertise across a multitude of outdoor disciplines. More information can be found on the Guide and Athlete Team page on Eddie Bauer's website, including features on each of the 30 team members and content from their expeditions. Key members include alpine guides such as Melissa Arnot Reid and Adrian Ballinger, rock climbers Katie Lambert and Ben Ditto, and big mountain skiers Lexi DuPont and KC Deane, amongst others.

