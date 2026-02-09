Eddie Bauer Starts Its Next Adventure With the Return of First Ascent

Iconic American Outdoor Brand Unveils New Era of Innovation, Authenticity and Digital Growth

NEW YORK, Feb. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Eddie Bauer, the iconic American outdoor brand, today announced a strategy centered on technical product innovation and digital expansion, anchored by the return of First Ascent, its elite performance line.

Founded in 1920 in Seattle, Eddie Bauer has spent more than a century equipping adventurers with functional apparel and accessories for the outdoors, beginning with the creation of the first patented quilted down jacket. That legacy of uncompromising utility remains the blueprint for Eddie Bauer's future.

Supported by its new Spring 2026 campaign, which brings the technical assortment to life through authentic outdoor settings, the strategy signals a clear return to the performance roots that first established Eddie Bauer as a leader in the category.

Last month, Eddie Bauer announced the expansion of its partnership with Outdoor 5, a long-standing licensing partner with deep expertise in outdoor and performance apparel. Outdoor 5 now leads the brand's e-commerce, wholesale, design and product development operations across the U.S. and Canada.

"In partnership with Outdoor 5, we are excited to put a spotlight on the brand pillars that have always defined Eddie Bauer: quality, functionality, and outdoor innovation," said David Brooks, EVP, Action and Outdoor Sports, Lifestyle at Authentic Brands Group, owner of the Eddie Bauer brand. "We are also proud to announce the return of First Ascent, one of Eddie Bauer's elite, performance-tested lines. Our focus is on Eddie Bauer's roots in the outdoors while expanding its digital and wholesale reach to meet adventure-seeking consumers wherever they choose to shop."

The Spring 2026 marketing rollout will introduce this vision to consumers through a multi-channel campaign celebrating the spirit of Living Your Adventure, reinforcing the brand's role as an outfitter for both elite pursuits and everyday exploration.

"We've been proud partners of the Eddie Bauer brand for more than two decades and stepping into this expanded role is incredibly meaningful for our team," said David Oved, CEO of Outdoor 5, LLC (Oved). "We understand the customer, we respect the heritage and we see significant opportunity to build on Eddie Bauer's technical DNA while delivering compelling products and experiences wherever consumers choose to shop. This is a brand with extraordinary equity and an even greater future."

A key proof point of the strategy is the relaunch and elevation of First Ascent, Eddie Bauer's performance-tested collection originally developed for elite outdoor pursuits and recognized for its technical integrity. The line will be amplified through product storytelling and integrated into broader seasonal assortments, bringing advanced features such as waterproofing, breathability, wind resistance and taped seams into the core of the brand offering.

