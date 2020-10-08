Eddie Garza Starts Turnaround Special Forces

Turnaround Mechanical Contractor Tweet this

With over 30 years of experience in the field and behind the helm, Garza is poised to take this new endeavor to the industry during this time. TASF is providing its services to the entire gulf region and beyond. TASF has teamed up with Keith Hurst, President of Tower Force, LLC based in Deer Park, TX to help get this new endeavor launched to the industry.

"TASF is a partner we are thrilled to collaborate with," explained Hurst. "Tower Force is an established company in the refining and petrochemical industry with over six years in the business and a ZERO recordable injury rate. I am confident TASF will have that type of elite start knowing Eddie and his team of professionals."

For further information please email Eddie Garza at [email protected] or Keith Hurst at [email protected].

About Turnaround Special Forces:

Turnaround Special Forces (TASF) is the industry's answer to its Turnaround needs, whether it is emergency or planned. The force responds to planned projects, improvements, repairs, turnarounds, outages and much more, with the highest quality trained and skilled personnel in the industry, all while offering the safest and most complete services for any project or turnaround. The force can do it all – planning, execution, fitting, welding, rigging, helping and more. Contact TASF for your next project, improvement or outage. For more information, contact Eddie Garza at [email protected].

About Tower Force

Tower Force is the go-to team for critical path tower revamps in the industry, covering petrochemical, gas, agricultural facilities and more, throughout the US and abroad. Tower Force is a specialty mechanical contractor and installation company that keeps vessels and towers at top-notch performance whether it requires maintenance, repairs, retrofits or new vessel installations. With an above industry standard safety record and years of quality experience, the Tower Force experience is second to none. For more information, contact Keith Hurst at [email protected].

SOURCE Tower Force

Related Links

https://www.towerforce.com

