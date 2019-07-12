Eddie Hall III Receives Cox Automotive and NAMAD Rising Star Award

Keisha Duck, vice president, talent, learning and culture, Cox Automotive, presented the award at the NAMAD annual meeting awards dinner in Miami on July 11. She said: "On behalf of Cox Automotive and in partnership with NAMAD, I am honored to recognize Eddie Hall III as the 2019 Rising Star. Not only does Eddie exemplify the words 'Rising Star' in the context of the automotive industry, he also exemplifies a core value of Cox Automotive and the Cox family – community service. Eddie dedicates countless hours to volunteering and supporting local high school youth with outreach programs at the Ross School of Business at the University of Michigan."

Hall started full time with The Hall Automotive Group in 2010 as an assistant finance manager, after graduating with a master's in accounting and a bachelor's in business administration from Ross School of Business at the University of Michigan. He worked various positions in finance and sales management before transitioning to his current role.

In addition, Hall is a minority representative on the Ford National Dealer Council, serves on the Ford Minority Dealer Association Board, is secretary of the NAMAD NextGen Board and is a founding member and chairman of the NADA NextGen 20 Group.

"It is such an honor to be selected as Cox Automotive/NAMAD Rising Star for 2019," said Hall. "It is a proud accomplishment to be recognized in such a challenging and competitive industry. Being able to follow in my father's footsteps and help lead the company is a dream come true."

Cox Automotive is donating $5,000 to a non-profit in Hall's honor. He chose the University of Michigan, which uses donations to ensure the university community remains large, diverse and at the forefront of higher education.

In addition, this year Cox Automotive will also donate a disaster response vehicle to the American Red Cross Michigan Region chapter on Hall's behalf. Cox Automotive is a long-time partner and member of the Red Cross Disaster Response Program and has donated 11 disaster response vehicles.

The Hall Automotive Group comprises four dealerships in Michigan, Briarwood Ford and Royal Oak Ford as well as Northland Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram and Vicksburg Chrysler, the only two African-American owned Chrysler dealerships in the state.

