Eddie Ruth Bradford… "The Modern-Day Mahalia Returns"

Two-Time Stellar Award Nominee Releases New Single, "He Knows How Much We Can Bear" Available Now on All Digital Platforms

FLOWOOD, Miss. and CASCILLA, Miss., April 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Two-time Stellar Award nominee, Eddie Ruth Bradford, affectionately referred to as, "The Modern-Day Mahalia Jackson" has returned with the release of her a new single, "He Knows How Much We Can Bear." Available Now on All Digital Platforms.

First listen, "He Knows How Much We Can Bear" calms the mind and soothes the soul with the signature smoky contralto voice of Eddie Ruth Bradford. In these unprecedented turbulent and uncertain times, this song is a reminder to us all that, "God will not put more on you than you can bear." 1 Corinthians 10:13

Eddie Ruth Bradford states, "I recorded 'He Knows How Much We Can Bear' after surviving a life-threatening illness in 2023. God's peace, love, and amazing grace surrounded me through one of the most difficult seasons of my life. I am grateful to God, family, and friends for lifting me when I could not lift myself.



It is my prayer that this song is a blessing to all who are going through the storms of life. Know that God will never leave you or forsake you. I am a witness that God truly knows how much we can bear.



I am extremely excited to be working with Mr. D. A. Johnson again. God has a strategic way of connecting our past and present. I am so grateful that God allowed our paths to cross again. I am excited to see the plans that God has for the journey ahead. They are going to be a blessing!"

D.A. Johnson, President of SRT Entertainment states, "I am thrilled to have the opportunity to work with Ms. Eddie Ruth Bradford once again. I am equally impressed of her fervently pursuit to fulfill the calling God has placed on her heart pertaining to her music ministry independently all these years. I am honored to lend my expertise to this endeavor."

About Eddie Ruth Bradford

Heralded from the Mississippi Delta, Cascilla, MS, Eddie Ruth Bradford is a two-time Stellar Award nominee. The Billboard charting album and its title track, Too Close to the Mirror (2003) led to national prominence and her first Stellar Award nomination for Traditional Female Vocalist of the Year. Saved By Grace (2006), Bradford's second album, secured another Stellar Award nomination for Traditional Female Vocalist of the Year. Eddie Ruth Bradford has made an appearance on BET's Bobby Jones Gospel, believed to be the longest running continuous original series in cable history and TV One's The Gospel of Music with Jeff Majors. She won a Jackie Award at the annual Jackson Music Awards in Jackson, MS. In 2009, Ms. Bradford started her own Independent Record Label, Eddie Ruth Bradford Music, LLC releasing three albums, Reflections (2009), Jesus Is Coming Back (2010) and Blessed to Be a Blessing (2013) and her rendition of the holiday classic, "Silent Night."



Connect with Eddie Ruth Bradford:

Facebook: @eddieruthbradfordmusic

Instagram: @eddieruthbradford

Website: www.eddieruthbradfordmusic.com

Connect with SRT Entertainment:

X (formerly twitter): @srtentertain

Facebook: @srtentertainment

Instagram: @srtentertainment

Tik Tok: @srtentertain

Media Contact:

D.A. Johnson

SRT Entertainment

[email protected]

Photo(s):

https://www.prlog.org/13015248

Press release distributed by PRLog

SOURCE SRT Entertainment