Eddie Turner is Recognized as the #9 Motivational Speaker in the World By Global Gurus!

HOUSTON, March 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- EDDIE TURNER, a motivational leadership speaker based in Houston, Texas, has been recognized as a Global Guru and one of the Top 10 Motivational Speakers in the World for the third consecutive year!

The Top 30 Gurus are the "Cream of the Crop." They are the World's Top 30 most influential Professional Speakers, Trainers, and Consultants in their focus areas.

"I am honored to be included in this incredible group of thought leaders, trainers, and speakers!" said Eddie Turner. "I believe in the power of the spoken word to motivate people and help transform lives.

Visit https://globalgurus.org/motivational-gurus-top-30/ for the complete list.

About Eddie Turner

Eddie Turner is an in-demand leadership development expert based in Houston, Texas. He is "Changing the Face of Leadership" and helping to create "Better Workplaces and a Better World"™ as a Principal Consultant and Executive Coach at Linkage, Inc, now part of the Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM).

Eddie has appeared in national print, radio, and television media, such as the Wall Street Journal, CNN, Fox News, PBS, NPR, and ABC. He has also worked as a national media commentator.

Contact Eddie to speak at your organization via Eddie's preferred speaker bureaus:

SHRM Speakers Bureau: https://speakers.shrm.org/speaker/eddie-turner/

Gray + Miller Agency: https://gray-miller-agency.webflow.io/roster/eddie-turner

Eddie Turner

***@eddieturnerllc.com

