Eddie V's Brings Fresh Seafood And Live Jazz To Charlotte

"Charlotte's successful restaurant scene has helped shaped the Queen City as a destination to enjoy top-notch dining experiences," said Aimee Hartke, Managing Partner. "As a cultural melting pot rich in jazz history and Southern charm, Eddie V's will enhance the city's charismatic vibe, offering a unique and unforgettable dining experience."

The fine-dining restaurant serves only the freshest seafood from pristine waters around the world plus highly-prized seasonal items, artistically prepared and presented. In addition, premium steaks, hand-cut from the finest, specialty-aged, center-cut beef available, ensure peak flavor. What's more, menu items can be paired with selections from an award-winning, world-class wine list of more than 300 choices. The varied dinner menu includes signature dishes like:

Parmesan Sole

Chilean Sea Bass

Bacon Wrapped Filets "Oscar" Style with Alaskan King Crab

Jumbo Lump Crab Cakes

Crab Fried Rice

"Bananas Foster" Butter Cake Flambéed Tableside

The menu also features a wide array of seasonal oysters, complete with tasting notes on such regionally sourced options like Blish Point, Shiny Sea, Blue Point and Standish Shore. Guests can also savor half a dozen oysters complemented by a half bottle of champagne, notably Ruinart Blanc de Blancs, Moët & Chandon Rosé Impérial or Krug Grand Cuvée, hand-selected by Eddie V's Advanced Sommelier.

Eddie V's eclectic atmosphere puts a modern spin on Prohibition era speakeasies, where cocktails and jazz epitomized the height of fashion. Meticulously crafted cocktails are imbued with one of three distinctive characteristics of the era: Idealism – a modern mix of sweet, crisp and tart qualities; Fortitude – balanced and remastered classics; and Decadence – indulgent libations. Highlights include a Smoked Old Fashioned served tableside on a smoked plank and the diamond ice cube chilled Hope Diamond. In addition to the full Cocktails With Attitude menu, guests have access to the Happy Hour menu featuring Chef's Teasers, half shell oysters, signature appetizer items, hand-shaken cocktails and wines by the glass.

Eddie V's Charlotte will host guests in both the main dining room and four private dining rooms, each with full audio/visual capabilities perfect for business meetings and celebratory occasions. The restaurant will offer a vibrant and welcoming ambiance highlighted by a glass-enclosed, walk-through wine cellar and contemporary, Art Deco-inspired design that draws in the guest, enabling them to discover more around each corner. The V Lounge features an expansive oval-shaped bar top, cocktail tables and elevated booth seating, along with a stage where top-flight jazz trios perform nightly.

Located at 101 South Tryon Street, Suite 100, Eddie V's will be open for Happy Hour and dinner seven days a week. Join us for Happy Hour in the V Lounge from 4:00 - 7:00 p.m. The V Lounge remains open nightly, through dinner. Dinner service begins daily at 5:00 p.m. and concludes at 9:00 p.m. Sundays; 10:00 p.m., Monday - Thursday; and 11:00 p.m. Friday - Saturday. Reservations are recommended, but not required. For more information, please call 704.333.5262 or visit eddiev.com.

About Eddie V's Prime Seafood

Eddie V's Prime Seafood is a luxury dining destination known for the freshest seafood flown in from pristine waters around the world, as well as its premium hand-carved steaks. Dishes are artistically prepared and feature an ever-changing array of seasonal seafood, along with critically acclaimed prime center-cut steaks aged 28 days and broiled to perfection. The restaurant's award-wining wine list, which has been recognized by Wine Spectator, has more than 300 wines curated by Eddie V's very own Advanced Sommelier. In the V Lounge, guests can sip classic and creative cocktails, and enjoy signature appetizers against a backdrop of soulful jazz and seductive lighting. Founded in 2000, Eddie V's currently operates 19 locations across the U.S. For more information, please visit eddiev.com.

