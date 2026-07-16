EDE Wins EXHIBITOR Magazine Design Award for Monster Energy

Recognition Marks EDE's Fifth EXHIBITOR Exhibit Design Award in Seven Years

CHICAGO, July 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- EDE, an award-winning exhibit design and fabrication company, announced today that its work for Monster Energy received a Bronze Award in the Experiential Exhibit category at EXHIBITOR Magazine's 39th Annual Exhibit Design Awards.

Presented annually by EXHIBITOR Magazine, the awards recognize excellence in exhibit design, attendee engagement, and brand storytelling. The Experiential Exhibit category honors exhibits that create immersive environments and meaningful emotional connections with attendees.

EDE earns national recognition for its award-winning exhibit design for Monster Energy. Post this EDE Design Award_Monster Energy Exhibit

EDE designed and fabricated the award-winning 70-foot by 80-foot exhibit for Monster Energy at the 2024 National Association of Convenience Stores (NACS) Show. The design featured layered architectural elements, oversized brand moments, immersive product zones, and intentionally planned sightlines that encouraged exploration while maintaining clear visibility across the 5,600-square-foot exhibit.

View the award-winning Monster Energy exhibit and learn more about EDE's design approach by visiting EDE's online portfolio.

"We're honored to have this project recognized by EXHIBITOR Magazine," said Greg Tivadar, CEO of EDE. "Great exhibit design starts with understanding how people experience a space, not just how it looks. With Monster Energy, every design decision, from the architecture and sightlines to the placement of interactive experiences was designed to guide attendee movement, encourage exploration, and create memorable brand moments."

The recognition represents EDE's fifth EXHIBITOR Exhibit Design Award in the past seven years. Previous winning projects include exhibits for:

Ferrara (2019)

MHS (2021 and 2022)

FORTNA (2023)

With the now included Monster Energy award, it underscores EDE's consistent success in creating award-winning experiential environments for leading brands.

As brands continue investing in experiential marketing, exhibit design has become an increasingly important differentiator. Today's most successful environments combine architecture, storytelling, and visitor engagement to create memorable experiences that strengthen brand awareness and deliver measurable business results.

"Great exhibit design is about more than aesthetics," added Tivadar. "Every decision from layout and sightlines to material selection and visitor flow, should support the client's goals. That's the approach our team brings to every project, and we're proud to see it recognized."

About EDE

EDE is an award-winning exhibit design and fabrication company specializing in custom trade show exhibits, exhibit rentals, experiential marketing environments, and event program management. As a full-service exhibit partner, EDE provides design, fabrication, logistics, installation, dismantle, storage, and ongoing program support to help brands create memorable experiences and measurable results. Visit the EDE website to view the complete portfolio.

SOURCE EDE Corporation