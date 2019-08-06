Edelman and Cision Form Communications Cloud Partnership

NEW YORK, Aug. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Edelman and Cision announced today an exclusive agency partnership that combines Cision's industry-leading communications technology with Edelman's new suite of Performance Communications services. Specifically, the partnership enhances Edelman's earned channel planning, and advances its advocacy and sales growth attribution services. Edelman is also introducing a first-of-its-kind integration of earned audiences with performance and account-based marketing.

"Our partnership with Cision is designed to accelerate the adoption of technology and techniques that prove the multiplier effect of earned attention," said Russell Dubner, U.S. President and CEO of Edelman. "Now we can apply real-life behavior – not hypothesis and correlation – to hone strategy and stay connected to earned audiences. The blend of earned-instinct and marketing precision is a powerful combination."

This new partnership gives Edelman exclusive agency access to Cision ID's over 5,000 demographic and firmographic attributes, above and beyond Cision's existing Impact and Audiences data that is generally available in the market, allowing for rich insights into the performance and profile of earned-media audiences. Edelman will be able to look across the full set of anonymized Cision ID data to benchmark industry-level insights and analyses for clients. Edelman will be the first agency to cross-reference earned audiences with Cision's 925+ million influencer profiles for targeted ongoing engagement. Edelman will also extract performance data for use in media mix modeling, multi-channel attribution or data visualization.

Cision will draw on Edelman's applied expertise for product development, pilot testing and first-to-the market advances exclusive to the partnership. Edelman will focus its efforts on advances that enable clients to energize, grow, transform and defend their brand or reputations.

"The advent of the communications cloud, true ROI measurement for communications, and the ability to integrate comms back into marketing and advertising at the individual audience level, will, over time, be as revolutionary as the marketing clouds have proven to be," noted Kevin Akeroyd, CEO of Cision. "We are energized by the substantial resources Edelman is investing in the modernization of communications."

Edelman's Performance Communications team is made up of 150+ analysts, data specialists and integrators who deliver a combination of technology and data services to support modern communications programs. These services include data strategy, discovery, first- and third-party data rationalization and rich business intelligence, all to accelerate the adoption and integration of earned audiences with paid and owned.

About Edelman:

Edelman is a global communications firm that partners with businesses and organizations to evolve, promote and protect their brands and reputations. Our 6,000 people in more than 60 offices deliver communications strategies that give our clients the confidence to lead and act with certainty, earning the trust of their stakeholders. Our honors include the Cannes Lions Grand Prix for PR; Advertising Age's 2019 A-List; the Holmes Report's 2018 Global Digital Agency of the Year; and, five times, Glassdoor's Best Places to Work. Since our founding in 1952, we have remained an independent, family-run business. Edelman owns specialty companies Edelman Intelligence (research) and United Entertainment Group (entertainment, sports, lifestyle). For more information please visit: www.edelman.com.

About Cision:

Cision Ltd (NYSE: CISN) is a leading global provider of earned media software and services to public relations and marketing communications professionals. Cision's software allows users to identify key influencers, craft and distribute strategic content, and measure meaningful impact. Cision has over 4,000 employees with offices in 22 countries throughout the Americas, EMEA, and APAC. For more information about its award-winning products and services, including the Cision Communications Cloud®, visit www.cision.com and follow Cision on Twitter @Cision.

