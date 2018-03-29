Edelman Financial Services Names Letha Steffey as Chief Marketing Officer

"We welcome Letha to the team," said Ryan Parker, chief executive officer of Edelman Financial Services. "Her strong leadership skills and expertise in focusing on clients' needs, combined with her proven ability to elevate the consumer-to-brand experience, will further enable our firm's focus on educating investors about the value of personal financial planning and investment strategies that help prepare them for the future."

Steffey joins Edelman Financial Services with more than 20 years of experience at consumer brands like Hallmark, AMC Theatres and most recently ADT Security.

"Letha's understanding of consumers and putting them first will help our firm continue its mission of reaching as many people as possible with personalized financial planning to help them achieve their goals," said Ric Edelman, founder and executive chairman of Edelman Financial Services.

In her most recent role as SVP, Marketing Strategy and Advertising at ADT Security, Steffey oversaw marketing strategy, advertising, traditional and digital media, brand development and management, affinity partnerships, research and consumer insights, and marketing analytics. She also launched Feel Safe, a new brand campaign and media strategy for residential security, expertise Steffey will contribute to the Edelman brand experience.

About Edelman Financial Services

Founded by Ric and Jean Edelman in 1987, Edelman Financial Services is one of the nation's largest independent financial planning firms2 with 163 financial planners and 43 offices coast-to-coast, providing financial planning and investment management services to over 35,000 individuals and families, and managing more than $21.7 billion in assets.3 The firm also provides 401(k) plans and institutional investment management for businesses. Edelman Financial Services has won more than 100 financial, business, community and philanthropic awards,4 and offers an investment philosophy that puts clients first and delivers value through in-depth financial education, personalized financial plans and unfettered access to planners.5

Ric Edelman is an Investment Advisor Representative who offers advisory services through Edelman Financial Services, LLC, a Registered Investment Advisor. He is also a Registered Representative and Registered Principal of, and offers securities through, EF Legacy Securities, LLC, an affiliated broker/dealer, member FINRA/SIPC.

EFS offers advisory services in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. As such, these services are strictly intended for individuals residing in the United States and Puerto Rico. No offers may be made to or accepted from any resident outside of the 50 states, the District of Columbia, or Puerto Rico.

1 WealthManagement.com's "Top 100 RIAs of 2015" ranking was assembled using data from Meridian-IQ. Advisory firms are ranked by total assets under management. To land on the list, firms had to have a focus on financial and retirement planning for individual and high-net-worth clients. And institutional clients do not make up a substantial portion of their businesses. Finally, none of these firms are owned by a bank, broker/dealer or investment company. Investor experience/returns were not considered as part of this ranking. Edelman Financial Services ranked 3rd.

3 As of Dec. 31, 2017.

4 Throughout the firm's 30-year history, EFS and Ric Edelman have been presented with numerous business, advisory, communication and community service awards. More information on these awards can be found at EdelmanFinancial.com/awards.

5 Investing strategies, such as asset allocation, diversification or rebalancing do not assure or guarantee better performance and cannot eliminate the risk of investment losses. There are no guarantees that a portfolio employing these or any other strategy will outperform a portfolio that does not engage in such strategies. Funds and ETFs are subject to risk, including loss of principal. All investments have inherent risks. There can be no assurance that the investment strategy proposed will obtain its goal. Past performance does not guarantee future results.

