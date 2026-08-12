Heights Finance Data Breach: Edelson Lechtzin LLP Launches Investigation Into Exposure of Personal Information

National class action firm offering free case evaluations to individuals impacted by the Heights Finance Holdings Co. cybersecurity incident

GREENVILLE, S.C., Aug. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Edelson Lechtzin LLP, a national class action law firm, is investigating data privacy claims arising from the Heights Finance data breach. Heights Finance Holdings Co. discovered a data breach on or about May 7, 2026.

What Happened

On or about May 7, 2026, Heights Finance discovered that an unauthorized actor had gained access to a cloud-based platform hosted by a third party that Heights Finance used to store certain customer data. According to the company, the unauthorized activity was limited to the cloud-based platform and did not affect its loan management systems or other computer systems or networks. Heights Finance is a Greenville, South Carolina-based consumer lender that operates through brands including Heights Finance, Covington Credit, Quick Credit, and Southern Finance.

Information Exposed

The Heights Finance data breach may have compromised sensitive personal and financial information, which may include names, addresses, phone numbers, email addresses, account details, bank account information (including bank name, account number, and routing number), Social Security numbers, tax identification numbers, driver's license numbers, state identification numbers, and dates of birth.

Who May Be Impacted

Individuals may be affected if they received a loan through Heights Finance, inquired about or applied for a loan product (including through a third party), or were former borrowers of Curo Management or any of its former or current related brands. Those who received a data breach notification from Heights Finance may face an increased risk of identity theft and fraud.

Your Legal Options

Edelson Lechtzin LLP is investigating a potential class action to pursue legal remedies on behalf of individuals whose sensitive personal data may have been compromised in the Heights Finance breach. The firm will evaluate your rights and potential claims at no cost.

Recommended Protective Steps

Review account statements and credit reports regularly and remain vigilant for suspicious activity. Confirm whether your information was involved in the Heights Finance incident and preserve any letters or emails you received about the breach. Heights Finance is offering 24 months of complimentary credit monitoring and identity protection services through Epiq (Privacy Solutions ID); eligible individuals should consider enrolling before the November 9, 2026 deadline. Consider placing fraud alerts and credit monitoring.

Contact Us for a Free Case Evaluation

Speak confidentially with a data privacy attorney today: Marc Edelson, Esq., Edelson Lechtzin LLP, 411 S. State Street, Suite N-300, Newtown, PA 18940; Phone: 844-696-7492; Email: [email protected]; or click HERE to request a free consultation.

About Heights Finance

Heights Finance Holdings Co. is a Greenville, South Carolina-based consumer lender that provides installment loans and related financial services through a family of brands, including Heights Finance, Covington Credit, Quick Credit, and Southern Finance.

About Edelson Lechtzin LLP

Edelson Lechtzin LLP is a national class action law firm with offices in Pennsylvania and California. In addition to data breach litigation, the firm handles class and collective actions involving securities and investment fraud, federal antitrust violations, ERISA employee benefit plans, wage theft, and consumer fraud.

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SOURCE Edelson Lechtzin LLP