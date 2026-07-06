Edelson Lechtzin LLP Is Investigating Kering S.A. -- Owner of Gucci, Saint Laurent, and Balenciaga -- Over Tariff Price Increases That Were Not Refunded to Consumers

Did you buy Gucci, Saint Laurent, Balenciaga, Bottega Veneta, Alexander McQueen, Creed, or Maui Jim? You may be owed a refund after the Supreme Court struck down the tariffs.

NEWTOWN, Pa., July 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Edelson Lechtzin LLP is investigating potential class action claims against Kering S.A., the French parent company of brands like Gucci, Yves Saint Laurent, Balenciaga, Bottega Veneta, Alexander McQueen, Creed, and Maui Jim. The investigation is examining whether Kering raised prices on its luxury products to offset the Trump administration's tariffs and then failed to refund customers after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled those tariffs unlawful.

If you bought products from any of these brands while the tariffs were in effect, you may be owed a refund.

What Happened

Beginning in early 2025, the federal government placed large tariffs on imported goods. This raised the cost of bringing many products into the United States. In response, many companies raised their prices and passed those tariff costs on to shoppers.

On February 20, 2026, the Supreme Court ruled that those tariffs were unlawful and struck them down.

Why This Matters

Now that the tariffs are gone, companies that paid them can ask the government for that money back.

That means a company that raised its prices to cover the tariffs could end up collecting twice, keeping the higher prices customers already paid and getting the tariff money back from the government. Meanwhile, the customers who paid more get nothing.

Edelson Lechtzin LLP is investigating whether Kering raised prices to cover the tariffs, has not refunded that money to customers, and now stands to recover the same tariffs from the government.

Common Questions

What is this investigation about? Edelson Lechtzin LLP is looking at whether Kering raised prices on its luxury products to cover the tariffs, and then did not refund customers after the Supreme Court ruled the tariffs unlawful on February 20, 2026.

Which brands are covered? Gucci, Yves Saint Laurent (Saint Laurent), Balenciaga, Bottega Veneta, Alexander McQueen, Creed, and Maui Jim — including handbags and leather goods, clothing, footwear, eyewear and sunglasses, and fragrances.

Why might I be owed a refund? Because Kering may have kept the higher prices you paid while also getting the same tariff money back from the government.

Who qualifies? Consumers in the United States who bought these products at prices that went up because of the tariffs, during the time the tariffs were in effect.

Contact Edelson Lechtzin LLP

If you bought Gucci, Saint Laurent, Balenciaga, Bottega Veneta, Alexander McQueen, Creed, or Maui Jim products while the tariffs were in effect, or if you have information relevant to this investigation, please contact Edelson Lechtzin LLP.

Contact attorney Eric Lechtzin of Edelson Lechtzin LLP, 411 S. State Street, Suite N-300, Newtown, PA 18940. Telephone: 844-696-7492; Email: [email protected]; or click HERE to submit your information.

About Edelson Lechtzin LLP

Edelson Lechtzin LLP is a highly rated national class action law firm that represents consumers, investors, and employees in complex litigation, including consumer protection, data breach, antitrust, securities, and employee benefits matters. The firm and its attorneys have been recognized for their work prosecuting class and mass actions on behalf of individuals harmed by corporate misconduct.

This press release is attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome. This notice describes an ongoing investigation only; no class action lawsuit has been filed against Kering S.A. with respect to the matters described here, and no court has determined that Kering S.A. has engaged in wrongdoing. Contacting the firm does not create an attorney-client relationship, and no recovery is guaranteed. The brand names referenced are the property of their respective owners and are used here solely to describe the scope of the firm's investigation.

Keywords: Kering tariff refund, Gucci price increase, Saint Laurent tariff class action, Balenciaga tariff refund, Trump tariff refund, luxury goods tariff overcharge.

SOURCE Edelson Lechtzin LLP