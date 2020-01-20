Eden App the 'Uber' for Snow Removal Now Available in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Jan. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Residents seeking a more convenient way to order snow removal services are now reaching for their mobile devices. Touted as the "Uber" of snow removal and landscaping, Eden and its EdenApp mobile platform are ready to plow through this snow season in Cleveland.

Eden's digital marketplace has revolutionized the way people order landscaping and snow removal services. Customers can instantly request services through EdenApp, available for the Apple App Store (iOS) or Google Play Store (Android), or directly on the website, www.edenapp.com

"The process for ordering snow removal and landscape services can be lengthy and cumbersome for busy homeowners," said founder and CEO Ben Zlotnick, who is a 20-year veteran and leader in the landscaping industry. "Eden has eliminated the hassle through our mobile, on-demand services."

How It Works

Signup – Users signup and enter specific information about their property. Quote – Quote is provided with suggested add-ons. Job Posted – Once the user accepts the quote, the job is posted to a nearby, licensed contractor network. Pickup – Qualified contractor picks-up job and begins work with "before" photos. Chat is available via the EdenApp for the duration of the job allowing for continuous communication. Completion – Contractor completes job and sends "after" photos to the user for verification. Payment – User accepts the completed job and payment is processed immediately.

With more than 35 services to choose from, Clevelanders can take advantage of full, on-demand outdoor services. No job is too big or too small. All outdoor care is at their fingertips through Eden.

Based on many customer requests, Eden also is now available to service existing customers who migrate to Florida from the North during the colder months.

"Eden has made it so easy to manage my homes in the North while I am down South," said Katie Cheevers, Eden customer. "I look forward to being able to use the great service Eden provides at my Florida home, too."

About Eden

Eden has delivered on-demand and subscription-based lawn care, landscaping, and snow removal services online or through the EdenApp since 2016. Our licensed, outdoor professionals currently operate in Cleveland, Naples, Fort Myers, Philadelphia, Chicago, Boston, Minneapolis, Milwaukee, Toronto, Ottawa, Waterloo, Hamilton and neighboring communities.



