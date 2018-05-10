Eden by Perrier-Jouët Takes Visitors From Downtown Tokyo to Underground Epernay

To view the Multimedia News Release, please click: http://www.multivu.com/players/uk/8325851-eden-perrier-jouet-downtown-tokyo-epernay/

A pioneer of Art Nouveau, Perrier-Jouët is now using digital media to bring about a fusion of art and nature. At Eden by Perrier-Jouët, it has created a lush enchanted garden that rewilds the urban landscape. The event showcases the immersive installation created for DesignMiami/ by the US-based duo Luftwerk: a hypnotic interplay of color and light that deconstructs the Maison's anemone motif.

It also invites guests to strike out into uncharted territory, via a unique Virtual Reality experience that recreates Eden - the secret cellar where the Maison's most exceptional vintages are kept. By exploring this subterranean labyrinth alongside a luxuriant and dreamlike garden, visitors can win a trip to the Maison Belle Epoque, Perrier-Jouët's Epernay home. Outside in the main area, prestigious DJs create a party vibe against a backdrop of flowers and exotic foliage.

Meanwhile, special tasting experiences - hosted by Perrier-Jouët's Cellar Master Hervé Deschamps - are available to all. Throughout Eden by Perrier-Jouët, gastronomic lunch and dinner events are being staged with a trio of renowned chefs: Dominique Bouchet, Yosuke Akasaka from Pierre Gagnaire and Mamoru Sugiyama from Ginza Sushi Ko. The meals take diners on another journey through time and space - from the delights of contemporary Tokyo to the treasures of the Eden cellar - in homage to the transformative power of nature.

