Eden Capital / Edcetera Welcomes Jim Gallagher as Chief Marketing Officer

WAUKESHA, Wis., April 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Edcetera, the Eden Capital-backed provider of career education programs, is pleased to announce the appointment of Jim Gallagher as Chief Marketing Officer (CMO). Jim brings a rich background in marketing, innovation, and strategic planning from his 30 years of experience.

Jim joins Edcetera with a deep marketing, innovation, and technology background. He successfully led marketing, innovation, brands and businesses across the Financial Industry, ISP's, Retail, IoT Tech and Education. His expertise in nurturing key partnerships and driving strategic investment initiatives aligns seamlessly with Edcetera's mission to innovate and expand.

Prior to his role at Edcetera, Jim held prominent positions at The Colbri Group, driving their largest Real Estate education brand and then moving into a larger strategic Innovation role that impacted all of The Colibri Group.

Before joining The Colibri Group, he worked for Charter (Spectrum) and GE Capital. At these companies, he developed and managed their ecommerce channels, marketing, and innovation strategies. Additionally, he played a pivotal role in driving the development of ecommerce, marketing, and innovation at four other startups.

"Jim's appointment as CMO marks a significant milestone in our strategic planning capabilities," said Nader Qaimari, CEO of Edcetera. "His impressive track record and innovative approach to marketing, business development and strategic investments will be invaluable as we continue to advance our leadership in education and market presence."

Jim's appointment is effective immediately and his leadership is anticipated to drive significant advancements in Edcetera's strategic initiatives and operations.

