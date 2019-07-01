Eden Capital Acquires MITS to Enhance Robust Software Platform Featuring Compass Sales Solutions and Tour De Force

FINDLAY, Ohio, July 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Eden Capital acquires MITS, an analytic platform with business intelligence for a broad base of customers within the manufacturing and distribution space. MITS joins sister companies Compass Sales Solutions and Tour de Force in continuing their delivery of software solutions that empower companies to make the best business decisions.

For over two decades, MITS has helped over 1,000 customers gain better insight into their operations and uncover more opportunities through business intelligence and analytics. MITS' industry-specific analytics solution is packed with customizable dashboards and reports so customers get both a long term platform for analytics growth and immediate value and ROI.

Combining MITS with the product offerings of Compass Sales Solutions and Tour de Force allows these three companies to expand value for their customers by integrating CRM and BI / analytics into a single platform for existing and new customers.

"MITS has always believed business results are the key measure of analytics success and becoming a part of this growing and evolving software suite will exponentially expand our abilities to deliver significant bottom-line value to our customers," Gary Owen, CEO, MITS. "We've seen tremendous success in the distribution and manufacturing industry, and we're excited to continue our journey with Compass Sales Solutions and Tour de Force to deliver even more value to all of our customers."

MITS, combined with Compass Sales Solutions and Tour de Force, will help empower the manufacturing and distribution verticals with business intelligence and seamless ERP integration to help solve challenges, seize opportunities and make decisions that move the needle.

"We consistently look for ways to better serve our customers with software solutions that help improve business efficiencies and increase revenue," says Doug Braun, CEO, Tour de Force. "All three solutions evolving together allows us to offer a stronger, more robust offering that will have a positive impact on our customers' bottom line."

About the Companies

Compass Sales Solutions: Since 2001, Compass Sales Solutions has delivered a comprehensive software suite to the copy and print industry, that automates the sales process, provides in-depth analytics and improves business efficiencies, all with seamless ERP integration and mobile access. For more information, visit: www.compasscontact.net

MITS: MITS offers business intelligence software that includes in-depth dashboards, reports and scorecards to boost productivity and help businesses make better decisions. Since 1996, MITS has delivered the highest value in analytics software to the distribution and manufacturing industries. For more information, visit: www.mits.com

Tour de Force: Since 2001, Tour de Force has evolved and grown as a robust software solution that drives manufacturers and distributors to be more efficient and more effective by providing a wide range of tools in customer relationship management, business intelligence, and sales force automation. For more information, visit www.tourdeforceinc.com

Eden Capital: Eden Capital is a sector-focused private equity firm backing leading management teams in business services, healthcare services, and education companies. The company partners with management teams, owners, founders, and industry experts to invest in small and medium-sized companies featuring proven, scalable business models, a profitable operating history and a sustainable competitive advantage. For more information, visit http://edencp.com/index.html

SOURCE Eden Capital