Eden Communications Appoints Ryan Brack as Senior Vice President to Expand Deep Technology Practice

Brack's appointment strengthens the agency's leadership in frontier technology, high-stakes reputation management, and AI communications strategy.

NEW YORK, March 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Eden Communications, a strategic communications agency serving institutional-grade organizations in frontier technology, today announced the appointment of Ryan Brack as Senior Vice President. Brack will expand the firm's leadership at the intersection of deep technology, public affairs, and high-stakes reputation management.

Brack brings more than two decades of strategic communications experience spanning Silicon Valley, Washington, D.C., and New York City. He joins Eden following in-house roles at Meta, where he managed global privacy public affairs, including communications strategy for generative AI and privacy-enhancing technologies, and Google, where he led global communications for a product portfolio serving billions of users and won a Shorty Award for "Best Use of Social Media for News."

His public sector service includes roles in the administrations of New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg and Mayor Bill de Blasio, where he co-founded the New York City Mayor's Office of Tech and Innovation. Brack also co-founded Moon Howl Media, an AI-driven media venture where he authored and filed a patent application focused on news and content personalization.

"We built Eden to be the kind of agency the industry hasn't seen yet: AI-native, embedded in the industries we serve, and focused exclusively on work that moves the needle," said Ebony Lewkovitz, Founder of Eden Communications and former New York Post Washington Correspondent. "Ryan's career sits at the exact intersection our clients need: he understands how deep technologies like artificial intelligence reshape institutions, policy, and public trust. His ability to navigate complex reputational landscapes makes him an extraordinary addition to our leadership team."

"Ryan Brack is one of the sharpest minds working at the intersection of artificial intelligence and strategic communications today," said Diane Schwartz, CEO of Ragan Communications. "Through his work with Ragan's Center for AI Strategy, Ryan has demonstrated an exceptional ability to translate the promise and complexity of emerging technology into actionable guidance for communicators. Eden Communications has made a powerful hire — and the industry will feel it."

"Ryan Brack is a prime example of why the New York technology and innovation community is growing exponentially and delivering solutions that serve the public good," said Andrew Rasiej, the Founder of Civic Hall and Chairman of New York Tech Meetup. "By adding Ryan to their roster of talent, Eden Communications is bringing on an experienced innovator who substantially increases the firm's vision, capacity, and impact."

As Senior Vice President at Eden Communications, Brack will lead strategic counsel for clients navigating AI, privacy, digital transformation, and high-profile policy environments, while expanding the firm's capabilities in deep technology communications. He also serves as an Advisor to the Ragan Communications Center for AI Strategy.

"Reputation is infrastructure. In deep tech, it's also a competitive moat that determines who earns trust and who doesn't. The companies that take it seriously tend to outperform across capital, scrutiny, and longevity," said Brack. "Eden builds that edge for its clients in a way that's both deliberate and difficult to replicate."

About Eden Communications

Eden Communications is a strategic communications agency serving institutional-grade organizations in financial services and deep technology. The firm combines media relationships and earned media expertise with AI-powered intelligence to build institutional credibility for clients operating at the cutting edge of finance and technology. Founded by former New York Post Washington Correspondent Ebony Lewkovitz, Eden operates like the companies it represents: fast, data-driven, and unbound by traditional playbooks. Clients include Cohen & Company Capital Markets, Ondo Finance, Stellar Development Foundation, Wintermute, and Reed Smith's On Chain practice group. For more information, visit edencommunications.com

SOURCE Eden Communications