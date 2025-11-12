EDEN enhances Instant Quote with integrated scheduling for faster, smarter booking

The new features will allow contractors to boost their close rates while minimizing back-and-forth with homeowners

SEATTLE, Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- EDEN, a pioneering digital sales enablement platform in the home services industry, announces a powerful new addition to their Instant Quote technology: built-in scheduling. With this integration, homeowners who receive a quote can immediately book a follow-up appointment directly on their contractor's calendar, whether that's a quick phone call or an in-person visit.

"Contractors lose time and they lose sales simply by playing calendar tag," said Ben Phillips, founder and CEO of EDEN. "By pairing instant pricing with seamless scheduling, we've closed a major gap between interest and action. Now, the moment a homeowner says 'yes, let's talk,' an appointment is on the books."

Designed to streamline lead conversion and reduce no-shows, EDEN's built-in scheduling automatically presents real-time availability, confirms the appointment and syncs updates, eliminating the need for manual coordination and follow-up emails. Contractors can control appointment types, durations and windows to match their team's workflow.

EDEN is inviting contractors to join as early adopters of the scheduling feature. Participants will receive early access to built-in scheduling within EDEN Instant Quote, hands-on onboarding support from the EDEN team and the chance to directly shape the rollout and future enhancements.

"We built EDEN to turn every homeowner interaction into meaningful momentum," Phillips said. "This release does exactly that, helping contractors respond faster, look more professional and convert more quotes into scheduled appointments."

The new scheduling capability is available now to all EDEN users and can be activated in minutes.

About EDEN

EDEN's mission is to empower contractors across the home services industry with innovative technology that helps them grow their businesses and provide exceptional customer experiences. Founded in 2021, the Seattle-based startup provides a digital sales enablement platform that enables contractors to streamline their sales, increase close rates, and promote high-efficiency systems. EDEN supports both contractor success and sustainability, benefiting homeowners and the environment alike. For more information, visit https://www.e-denhomes.com/.

