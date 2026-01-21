Eden General Construction Highlights Its Trusted Masonry Services Across New York City

NEW YORK, Jan. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Eden General Construction Inc. ( www.contractorinny.com ), a long-established New York City contractor, is proud to showcase its professional masonry services for residential and commercial properties throughout NYC and its boroughs, including the Bronx, Brooklyn, Manhattan, and Queens. With over 25 years of hands-on experience, the company continues to help property owners protect, restore, and improve their residential and commercial buildings with dependable masonry work.

Masonry plays a major role in the strength and appearance of New York City properties. From aging brickwork to cracked concrete and worn stone surfaces, these issues can affect both safety and curb appeal. Eden General Construction provides practical masonry solutions, including brick repair, pointing, stucco work, concrete installation, and stone masonry, all completed with careful attention to detail and NYC DOB requirements.

"Our masonry work is about restoring NYC buildings the right way," said the company's CEO. "We focus on solid workmanship, quality materials, and making sure every repair or installation holds up to New York weather and daily use. Property owners rely on us to fix problems properly, not just cover them up."

Eden General Construction works closely with residential and commercial property owners to address common masonry needs such as deteriorating mortar joints, cracked brick façades, and damaged steps, patios, walkways, and retaining walls. Each project is handled by experienced and licensed masonry contractors who understand NYC construction standards and long-term durability.

With decades of experience working on New York City buildings, Eden continues to be a trusted choice for reliable masonry services while offering free estimates and inspections. From small repairs to full restorations, the company remains committed to helping property owners maintain safe, durable, and well-kept structures across all boroughs.

To learn more about Eden General Construction's masonry services, visit this page .

Eden General Construction invites homeowners, businesses, and property managers across NYC to experience their masonry expertise. Whether you need to repair brick façades, restore steps and patios, or install new stone or concrete features, Eden is ready to bring trusted workmanship and practical solutions to your property.

Primary Location

Eden General Construction Inc.

3469 Steenwick Ave., Bronx, NY 10475

Phone: 212-369-6666

Website: www.contractorinny.com

Google Map Direction Link: https://g.page/r/CRKfsMW5_uu2EB0

SOURCE Eden General Construction Inc