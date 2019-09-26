Eden Health Adds Dr. Alan Spiro as Medical Advisory Board Chair, Expands Executive Leadership Team

NEW YORK , Sept. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Primary care and insurance navigation company Eden Health today announced that Dr. Alan Spiro will Chair its Product and Medical Advisory Board. Dr. Spiro is a recognized leader with an extensive track record of healthcare industry innovation and reform. Seven executives have also been announced as the company expands its growing leadership team.

Dr. Spiro also currently serves as Senior VP Growth and Strategy and Chief Medical Officer at Blue Health Intelligence. Prior to Blue Health Intelligence, Dr. Spiro was Chief Medical Officer at Medica, Co-founder and Chief Medical Officer at Accolade, Chief Medical Officer at WellPoint and Vice President and Chief Medical Officer at Anthem National Accounts. Dr. Spiro has also held a number of additional leadership roles in the healthcare space.

"Eden Health has emerged as a serious healthcare innovator with a compelling vision of providing a new model for the delivery of primary care," said Spiro. "Eden Health has determined that stronger doctor-patient relationships are the foundation of its vision, and it is committed to nurturing those relationships through a unique combination of always-on virtual care and same-day in-person care delivered through a direct-to-employer model. I'm looking forward to working with Matt, Scott and the rest of the Eden Health team to help bring its ambitious vision to fruition."

"We're committed to a rapid growth plan that brings our on-site and virtual care services to all 50 states over the next several months. The wisdom and experience that Alan brings to our team is an important part of achieving our growth plans," said Matt McCambridge, CEO and Co-founder of Eden Health. "We're thrilled to have his caliber of talent in an advisory capacity as well as across our extended leadership team."

Also joining the Eden Health leadership team in 2019 are:

● Donny Dye , Chief Revenue Officer. Dye most recently served as Vice President, Sales at Simpli.fi.

● Thomas Seaman , General Counsel & Chief Compliance Officer. Seaman most recently served as Chief Legal and Compliance Officer at Hometeam.

● Joey Leingang , Vice President of Engineering. Leingang most recently served as Director of Engineering at Clover Health.

● Sarah Hosein , Vice President of Clinical Operations. Hosein most recently served as Vice President, Health Service Innovations at Planned Parenthood of New York City.

● Jason Lee , Corporate Controller. Lee most recently served as Corporate Controller at Quartet Health.

● Folake Oguntebi , Head of Marketing. Oguntebi most recently served as Associate Director of Member Engagement at Teladoc.

● Nyala Khan , Head of Talent Acquisition. Khan most recently served as Vice President of People Operations at New Fortress Energy.

A fast-growing alternative to traditional primary care models, Eden Health provides companies like Harry's, Emigrant Bank and Newscred, with an app-accessible Care Team that offers companies and their employees 24/7 virtual care, same-day in-person appointments at Eden Health medical offices, mental health services and insurance navigation. Eden Health's medical offices are located either on-site or near employers' offices and are for members-only, which enables patients to see their physicians same-day or next-day.

About Eden Health

Eden Health is an enhanced primary care practice designed to elevate the health and wellbeing of employees everywhere. Integrating local, in-person primary and mental healthcare with 24/7 virtual care, Eden Health strives to be the world's most loved primary care practice. With Eden Health, employers and employees get a dedicated Care Team of best-in-class doctors, clinicians, and insurance experts who deliver a convenient, coordinated, and compassionate healthcare experience. Eden Health has industry-leading engagement: 64% of our clients' employees use our services each year with an average member rating of 4.9 out of 5. To learn more, visit edenhealth.com.

