Eden Health Adds Opt-in Digital Vaccine Record Sharing Between Employers and Workers

NEW YORK, April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- National medical practice Eden Health today announced that it has added opt-in digital vaccine record sharing to its workplace Covid-19 solutions. Now available in the Eden Health app for workers and within the Eden Health Employer Dashboard for employers, the feature gives both workers and their employers greater assurance that job sites can safely re-open or remain open. The new feature arrives as Eden Health has processed 400,000 daily COVID-19 worker screenings since the onset of the pandemic, while guiding workplace safety protocol and job site re-openings for more than 100 employer customers.

A new model of medicine, Eden Health marries digital-first medicine and tight integration with employers to offer an around-the-clock dedicated Care Team to workforces. Eden Health Care Teams take collective responsibility for each patient's ongoing care. Members can book same-day, 45 minute in-person appointments with their primary care doctor at Eden Health clinics, which operate near-site or on-site for Eden Health employers. Each member's Care Team is always the same credentialed medical professionals, who know them, their health history, their benefits and their ongoing needs.

Consent-driven vaccine record sharing is the latest illustration of how digital-first medicine and the workplace can partner to deliver higher quality of care and drive down healthcare costs. Here's how it works:

Eden Health members (workers) can now easily opt-in and consent to view, store, and share their COVID-19 vaccination status in their HIPAA-compliant Eden Health app. For members vaccinated through Eden Health, the Eden team will update profiles after each day for members that have consented. If a member was vaccinated somewhere other than Eden Health, they can upload their COVID-19 Vaccination Record Card to their profile in the Eden Health app.

Eden Health employers can now view the vaccination status of their employees in their daily Eden Health Employer Dashboard. The dashboard gives employers' HR and security teams the ability to manage building access with the real-time results of active monitoring and screening of their employee populations. Only Covid-19 cleared, isolated, test and vaccine statuses are available with no other health data shared.

Dashboards are updated when an employee receives the first of two vaccine doses and again when they are fully vaccinated. For employees who receive a single dose vaccine, their status will be updated once they are considered fully vaccinated.

"Employers in virtually every industry are grappling with how to safely open their offices," stated Matt McCambridge, co-founder and CEO, Eden Health. "Understanding the challenge, we've created an easy, consent-based way for employees to share their vaccination status with their employers. More broadly speaking, this offering is part of our ongoing effort to help employers meet the varied healthcare needs of their employees. If nothing else, this past year has been a clear reminder that medicine and the workplace are now inextricably linked."

Eden Health is a nationally recognized medical practice that makes it easier for HR teams to get their employees great medical care. Eden Health's Care Team offers employees digital care around the clock, same-day in-person primary care, behavioral health services and benefits navigation, designed to empower bodies and minds so employees can focus on their lives with newfound energy. Eden Health also has industry-leading engagement: 66% of employee members use Eden Health each year, with an average member rating of 4.95 out of 5. To learn more, visit edenhealth.com.

