Eden Health Appoints First Chief People Officer to Scale its Rapidly Growing Team

"Building a tightly knit team where everyone from clinicians to engineers and beyond work hand in hand is vital to our growth plans. I'm thrilled that Chloe will be joining Eden Health to lead this effort," said Matt McCambridge, CEO of Eden Health . "Chloe's extensive experience building mission driven teams will be invaluable and I look forward to working closely with her as Eden works to help every person have a relationship with a trusted healthcare provider."

Drew brings 20 years of experience designing, leading and scaling strategies in human resources, corporate social impact, philanthropy, and diversity, equity & inclusion. Previously, she was an advisor at gradient, a boutique advisory firm that supports global companies across sectors on customized DEI strategies to help unlock the full potential of leaders and teams. Before that Drew was the Chief People Officer at the real estate tech firm Compass, where she supported the employee experience of 2,500 national team members.

"I'm thrilled to join the incredible Eden Health team and build on the impressive work they have achieved," said Drew. "Throughout my career, I've been committed to building human centered organizations grounded in core values of inclusion, collaboration, and community impact. Eden Health was the perfect place for me to continue this work."

This announcement comes on the back of the company's recent announcement of physical expansion into Chicago and Boston. Eden Health, which recently received $60M in series C funding, gives patients – and their families – access to integrated medical services via in-person clinic visits or mobile telehealth appointments, enabling a personalized, proactive healthcare approach across multiple channels.

Chloe earned an A.B. from Harvard College in History and Literature. She has served on nonprofit boards including Wellesley College Centers for Women, Latino Justice, Dance Theatre of Harlem, Emerge America and Oakland Vote.

Eden Health is a nationally recognized medical practice that makes it easier for HR teams to get their employees great medical care. Eden Health's Care Team offers employees digital care around the clock, same-day in-person primary care, behavioral health services and benefits navigation, designed to empower bodies and minds so employees can focus on their lives with newfound energy. Eden Health also has industry-leading engagement: out of every 100 eligible employees, 66 of them have completed an Eden Health clinical encounter in the first 12 months, with an average member rating of 4.95 out of 5. To learn more, visit edenhealth.com .

