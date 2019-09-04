Eden Health Becomes First Digitally Native Primary Care Provider To Achieve NCQA PCMH Recognition

NEW YORK, Sept. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Primary care and insurance navigation company Eden Health today announced that it has earned the National Committee for Quality Assurance's (NCQA) Patient Centered Medical Home (PCMH) recognition. The result of a year of rigorous evaluation by the country's premier healthcare quality assurance organization, the recognition is based on Eden Health's innovative care delivery model that puts patients and their experience first. Eden Health is the first digitally native virtual and in-person primary care provider to commit to the rigorous and time-intensive process to be recognized as a PCMH. PCMH is widely regarded as the highest quality recognition that exists for primary care.

At its core, the PCMH model is an evidence-based framework for moving toward an era of accountable, cost-conscious, coordinated care and away from traditional fee-for-service reimbursements. Patient treatment is coordinated through primary care providers to ensure patients receive necessary care when and where they need it. The model emphasizes enhanced access to care, continuous communication between primary care providers and specialists, and a focus on the patient as a whole person. The PCMH model ultimately aims to transform primary care into a highly patient-friendly model.

Recognition of Eden Health's flagship medical offices as Patient-Centered Medical Homes underscores Eden Health's commitment to delivering the highest quality primary care and its belief that fundamental, lasting change in healthcare must be addressed first at the primary care level.

"NCQA Patient-Centered Medical Home recognition raises the bar in defining high-quality care by emphasizing access, health information technology and coordinated care focused on patients," said NCQA President Margaret E. O'Kane. "Recognition shows that Eden Health has the tools, systems and resources to provide its patients with the right care, at the right time."

"Our goal at Eden Health is to fundamentally change how primary care is delivered, including shortening the time it takes to see a provider, ensuring that patients and providers have enough time to discuss the full spectrum of patient concerns and giving patients the choice to see a provider in person or virtually via the Eden Health app," said Matt McCambridge, CEO and Co-founder of Eden Health. "Earning recognition from the NCQA as a Patient-Centered Medical Home demonstrates commitment to our mission to do what's right for our patients. We believe that highly accessible, high-quality primary care aligned with consumer preferences is the path forward."

A fast-growing alternative to traditional primary care models, Eden Health provides companies like Harry's, Emigrant Bank and Newscred, with an app-accessible Care Team that offers companies and their employees 24/7 virtual care, same-day in-person appointments at Eden Health medical offices, mental health services and insurance navigation. Eden Health's medical offices are located either on-site or near employers' offices and are for members-only, which enables patients to see their physicians same-day or next-day.

About Eden Health

Eden Health is an enhanced primary care practice designed to elevate the health and wellbeing of employees everywhere. Integrating local, in-person primary and mental healthcare with 24/7 virtual care, Eden Health strives to be the world's most loved primary care practice. With Eden Health, employers and employees get a dedicated Care Team of best-in-class doctors, clinicians, and insurance experts who deliver a convenient, coordinated, and compassionate healthcare experience. Eden Health has industry-leading engagement: 64% of our clients' employees use our services each year with an average member rating of 4.9 out of 5. To learn more, visit edenhealth.com.

