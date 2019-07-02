Eden Health Brings Primary Care Into The Workplace With Convene Launch

NEW YORK, July 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Primary care and insurance navigation company Eden Health today announced the opening of their newest location at 530 Fifth Avenue in the heart of midtown Manhattan. Anchored within Convene's newest flagship site , the location will serve Convene employees and flexible workplace members as well as Eden Health's direct-to-employer members. The launch also extends Eden Health's groundbreaking direct-to-employer approach to primary care, mental healthcare and insurance navigation to companies and their workforces located in midtown Manhattan and nearby areas.

Eden Health is a fast-growing, tech-enabled alternative to traditional primary care models. Companies like Harry's, Emigrant Bank, Newscred, Yext and Stack Overflow have tapped Eden Health to provide their workforces with an app-accessible Care Team that offers digital care around the clock, same-day in-person care at an Eden Health medical office, mental healthcare and insurance navigation.

Eden Health is located either on-site or near an employer's office and are members-only, dramatically shortening the traditional 2-3 week wait time for primary care appointments. Eden Health's integration of insurance navigation with direct access to its clinicians and behavioral health providers further alleviates common personal healthcare management headaches. And by contracting directly with employers, Eden Health works seamlessly within an employer's existing insurance carrier and benefits program.

Eden Health's launch at 530 Fifth Avenue is the first of 25+ locations it will roll out in partnership with Convene , the nation's leading flexible workspace and amenity services partner to Class A landlords. The partnership underscores both companies' commitment to providing a flexible, on-demand healthcare services model that meets employees needs wherever they are. Additional Eden Health offices at Convene locations will open in New York, Chicago, Philadelphia, Washington, D.C., Boston, and Los Angeles through 2019 and 2020.

"Primary care is a fundamental building block for healthcare, yet there is a dramatic shortage of high quality primary care options. And with an 18 day average wait for a primary care appointment, almost no one is getting the care they need when they need it. We've integrated around the clock virtual care with members-only on-site and near-site locations so that when a healthcare need arises, our members can access their Care Team right away. We're looking forward to serving members at our first Convene location and as we expand to Convene locations across the country." — Matt McCambridge, CEO and Co-founder of Eden Health

"Now more than ever, progressive companies are prioritizing their employees' physical and mental health and investing tremendous resources to create a better workplace experience. By partnering with Eden Health, we are creating a first-of-its-kind healthcare offering that will change the lives of not only our own employees, but also the tenants in Convene-enabled buildings and our expanding network of WorkPlace members. Over the past year, we have seen firsthand the benefits of bringing a primary healthcare solution directly to our employees and believe this will be a transformative healthcare amenity for our landlord partners, their tenants and our corporate clients." — Ryan Simonetti, CEO and co-founder of Convene

About Eden Health

Eden Health is an enhanced primary care practice designed to elevate the health and wellbeing of employees everywhere. Integrating local, in-person primary and mental healthcare with 24/7 virtual care, Eden Health strives to be the world's most loved primary care practice. With Eden, employers and employees get a dedicated Care Team of best-in-class doctors, clinicians, and insurance experts who deliver an easy-to-access, coordinated, and compassionate healthcare experience. Eden Health has industry-leading engagement: 64% of our clients' employees use our services each year with an average member rating of 4.9 out of 5. To learn more, visit edenhealth.com.

About Convene

Convene ( www.convene.com ) designs and services premium places to work, meet, and host inspiring events. Through strategic partnerships with prominent commercial landlords, Convene operates a network of hospitality-driven locations in Class A office buildings across major U.S. cities, with plans to expand globally. Convene has raised $260M in equity funding to date, and has been named one of America's 100 Most Promising Companies by Forbes and a Best Workplace by both Inc. and Fortune Magazine.

